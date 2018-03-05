Oscars 2018: Jennifer Lawrence leaping over seats in a dress and more awesome moments from the ceremony

You could call this year’s Oscars ceremony a dull affair as compared to last year but it wasn’t without merits. Sure no one mixed up Best Picture envelopes, delivered fiery speeches or called the country’s president an idiot but we still had Jennifer Lawrence to keep things light and funny.

Here are our top picks of all things amazing that happened at the 90th Academy Awards:

Jennifer Lawrence mocks Emma Stone

Jennifer Lawrence rindo da Emma quando Jimmy Kimmel mencionou a gafe entre La La Land/Moonlight no #Oscars do ano passado! 😂 #EmmaStone pic.twitter.com/DreyJqxpl2 — Emma Stone Brasil (@StoneBRcom) March 5, 2018

Being best friends with Emma Stone was not enough to let go of a golden opportunity to mock her. JLaw pointed at Emma and laughed in her face when a presenter talked about the La La Land-Moonlight goof-up from last year.

Rita Moreno is the queen of fashion recycling

West Side Story star and Academy Award winning actor Rita Moreno decided to return to the Oscars in the same dress that she wore to the 1962 Academy Awards. She won the Best Supporting Actor award that year.

Jimmy Kimmel has a clever plan to keep the speeches short

Best Costume Design winner Mark Bridges rides a jet ski with Helen Mirren after he won it for the shortest Oscar acceptance speech of 2018. (REUTERS)

Jimmy Kimmel decided that the only way to keep speeches short is by luring the winners with a free jet ski. He announced that whoever keeps his/her speech shortest would win the jet ski. And it really worked! Jordan Peele, Sam Rockwell and several other winner rushed through their speeches in a bid to win the lucrative price but it went to Phantom Thread costume designer, Mark Bridges.

The marijuana theatre

When your parents stop by your dorm for a surprise visit #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CICXGNWdrG — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 5, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel formed a posse of Gal Gadot, Guillermo delToro, Ansel Elgort, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Mark Hamill, Lupita N’yongo to surprise a theatre full of movie-goers watching A Wrinkle In Time. Upon landing in the theatre, Kimmel noticed how much it smelled like marijuana and Gal ferociously agreed.

Hot dog guns

They have a hot dog gun because there weren't enough guns in America already#Oscars



LIVE updates here: https://t.co/BNMDoFJBuh

Red Carpet here: https://t.co/ApZeoxBZhq

Full Winner's list: https://t.co/3k4JzRTVIe pic.twitter.com/ec9MKYKR4F — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) March 5, 2018

Because there aren’t enough guns in America already, Ansel Elgort took a hot dog-flinging gun to the marijuana. He then went on to fling some hot dogs at the hungry, hungry audience.

Poe Dameron and BB8 reunite

Oscar Isaac just tickled presenter BB8 on stage



LIVE updates here: https://t.co/BNMDoFJBuh

Red Carpet here: https://t.co/ApZeoxBZhq

Full Winner's list: https://t.co/3k4JzRTVIe pic.twitter.com/1FuT8VhfX9 — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) March 5, 2018

Oscar Isaac tickled his co-star from Star Wars and fellow presenter, BB8, at the Oscars stage. When Kelly Marie Tran asked him how he understood what BB8 says, he simply said, “Because I can speak Yiddish.”

Frances McDormand’s fiery speech

Frances McDormand asks women in the audience to stand as she accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. (REUTERS)

In what was perhaps the only rememberable speech of the night, Best Actress Awards winner France McDormand asked all the women in the audience, who had been nominated in any category, to stand up and show those around them what they represent.

“Okay, look around everybody. Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight. Invite us into your office in a couple days, or you can come to ours, whatever suits you best, and we’ll tell you all about them.

“I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider,” she said referring to a need for a race and gender diversity clause in contracts.

Timothee Chalamet had an Interstellar reunion with Matthew McConaghuey

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camilla Alves and Timothee Chalamet. (REUTERS)

Timothee Chalamet, nominated this year in the Best Actor category for Call Me By Your Name, ran into Matthew McConaghuey at the Oscars. McConaghuey played Timothee’s father in Interstellar.

This thing said by Kumail Nanjiani

“Some of my favourite movies are by straight white dudes about straight white dudes. Now you can watch my movies and relate to me. It’s not that hard,” he said in a segment on diversity.

The Academy honoured Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor

#Oscars2018: Rishi Kapoor thanks the Academy for honouring Shashi Kapoor, Sridevihttps://t.co/e10laNFQ2R pic.twitter.com/uWAzFy0giV — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) March 5, 2018

Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor were honoured at the Oscars, in its In Memoriam section. Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 in December 2017 while Sridevi, aged 54, died in Dubai in February. The Oscars’ In Memoriam montage pays tribute to artistes who have died this year.

Guillermo del Toro checked the envelope

via GIPHY

The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro decided to check the envelope bearing the Best Picture winner’s name after his film won the award. He didn’t want a goof up like last time obviously.

And finally, all these pictures:

Meryl Streep congratulates Frances McDormand. (REUTERS)

Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage. (REUTERS)

Guillermo del Toro, right, winner of the award for best picture for The Shape of Water celebrates with Guillermo Rodriguez from Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Follow @htshowbiz for more