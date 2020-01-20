SAG Awards 2020: Parasite bags best ensemble; Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix win again. See complete list of winners

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 09:15 IST

Parasite has officially infected this year’s award season. Bong Joon Ho’s Korean film became the first foreign language film to take top honours from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, setting itself up as a legitimate best-picture contender to the front-runner 1917 at next month’s Academy Awards.

The win, over the starry productions likes of Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood and The Irishman was a surprise, but only to a degree. The audience at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, greeted the victory for “Parasite” with a standing ovation.

The cast of Parasite accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. ( REUTERS )

Because actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, their picks are closely watched as an Academy Awards harbinger.

But the last two years, the SAG ensemble winner has not gone on to win best picture: Black Panther last year and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2018. And this year’s front-runner, 1917, more acclaimed for its technical acumen, wasn’t nominated by the screen actors.

On Saturday, 1917 won top honours at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards. In 21 of the last 30 years, the PGA winner has lined up with the eventual best picture winner.

Jennifer Aniston poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show. ( REUTERS )

One reunion trumped all others at the SAG Awards, where both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston took home awards and celebrated each other’s wins.

Pitt is headed toward his first acting Academy Award for his supporting performance in Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, and he added to his front-runner status with a win from the actors’ guild. Along the way, his speeches have been full of one-liners, and he didn’t disappoint Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Pitt, who said he was nursing a flu, looked down at his award and said, “I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile”.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife, joked Pitt. It was a big stretch.” The audience laughed and clapped, including — as the cameras captured — Aniston, his ex-wife.

Aniston later won an award of her own for best female actor in a drama series for the Apple TV Plus show The Morning Show. “What!” she said upon reaching the stage. Aniston finished her speech with a shout-out to her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler, whose performance in Uncut Gems has gone mostly unrewarded this season despite considerable acclaim.

“Your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real. I love you, buddy,” said Aniston.

Backstage, Pitt watched Aniston’s acceptance speech. After she got off stage, they warmly congratulated each other on their first individual SAG Awards.

Along with Pitt, all the Oscar favourites kept their momentum, including wins for Renee Zellweger (Judy), Joaquin Phoenix (Phoenix) and Laura Dern (Marriage Story).

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Joker. ( REUTERS )

As expected, Phoenix took best performance by a male actor. After individually praising each fellow nominee, Phoenix concluded with a nod to his Joker predecessor. “I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor, Heath Ledger,” said Phoenix.

Dern also further established herself as the best supporting actress favourite with a win from the actors guild. On her way to the stage, she hugged her father, Bruce Dern (part of the Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood ensemble).

Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her awards sweep for Fleabag, a winner at the Emmys and the Golden Globes. Waller-Bridge added a SAG win for best female actor in a comedy series and took a moment to reflect on the show’s parade of accolades.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Fleabag. ( REUTERS )

“This whole thing really has been a dream, and if I wake up tomorrow and discover it was just that, then thank you,” said Waller-Bridge. “It’s been the most beautiful dream.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also continued its streak, winning best comedy series ensemble for the second straight year, along with Tony Shalhoub taking home the statue for best male actor in a comedy series. But accepting the ensemble award, the show’s shocked Alex Borstein said she had voted for Fleabag.

“Honestly this makes no sense,” said Borstein. “Fleabag is brilliant.”

Robert De Niro was given the guild’s lifetime achievement award, an honour presented by Leonardo DiCaprio who, like De Niro, is a frequent leading man for Martin Scorsese. (The two co-star in Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon. ) A raucous standing ovation greeted the 76-year-old actor.

De Niro, a fiery critic of Donald Trump, referenced the president in his remarks.

“There’s right and there’s wrong. And there’s common sense and there’s abuse of power. As a citizen, I have as much right as anybody — an actor, an athlete, anybody else — to voice my opinion,” said De Niro. “And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I’m going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power.”

Game of Thrones closed out its eight-season run with wins for Peter Dinklage for best male actor in a drama series and for best stunt ensemble work. The Crown took best ensemble in a drama series. And both Fosse/Verdon stars — Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell — won for their performances in the miniseries.

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

WINNER: Parasite

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Big Little Lies

WINNER: The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

WINNER: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Robert De Niro

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

Barry

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

