Sylvester Stallone debuts first look of Rambo 5, check it out here

It seems the fifth instalment of Rambo will be inspired by Westerns.Sylvester Stallone announced that filming had started on Rambo 5 in a post on Instagram and also revealed his look from the film. The look will certainly be a treat for fans who wish to see Rambo in a totally different avatar.

Wearing a gray plaid shirt, a cowboy hat, tan gloves, and chap, Stallone looked every bit like a cowboy, in one of his photos that he shared on Tuesday.

His captioned indicated that filming started off on Tuesday. Later in that day, he shared another photo in which he is looking dapper in a black cloak and a brimmed hat of the same colour covering half of his face as he sits on horseback. He captioned his post, "Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. @rambomovie #rambo5".

Stallone first portrayed the iconic character of John Rambo, who is a troubled Vietnam War veteran, in First Blood (1982). The actor will be next seen as Rocky in the boxing drama Creed 2, slated to release on November 21.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 19:11 IST