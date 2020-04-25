e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Tom Hardy puts on a mask again, this time to shop for groceries amid Covid-19 outbreak. See pics

Tom Hardy puts on a mask again, this time to shop for groceries amid Covid-19 outbreak. See pics

Tom Hardy was seen out shopping for groceries, wearing protective gloves and mask to save himself from the coronavirus.

hollywood Updated: Apr 25, 2020 10:32 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Los Angeles
Tom Hardy has put on a mask many times but never for such a deadly foe.
Tom Hardy has put on a mask many times but never for such a deadly foe.
         

Hollywood star Tom Hardy wore a protective mask and latex gloves while stocking up on groceries amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The 42-year-old sported a mask during the outing here and wore a white T-shirt that showed off his sleeve tattoos, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He also wore a pair of camo trousers and blue latex gloves as he carried his items back to his car. He was seen in a dark grey cap and wore a gold wristwatch and a pair of white trainers.

 

Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal says casting couch is not rape: ‘The one who gives in is equally responsible’

Hardy’s fans often point out how he is often seen wearing masks in his movies such as Dunkirk, The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max Fury Road. However, this time he wore the mask to fight a far bigger villain that any of his movies--a deadly virus.

On the film front, the second instalment in the Venom series directed by Andy Serkis and starring Hardy in the titular role (and alter ego Eddie Brock) was initially slated to be released October 2, 2020. The upcoming movie titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now release on June 25, 2021 -- a step taken by the makers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Venom is based on the famous Marvel comic character. The cast list of the 2018 movie included Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson and Jenny Slate. It earned over $855 million worldwide.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Delhi hits pause on MHA order to reopen shops, will decide on April 27
Delhi hits pause on MHA order to reopen shops, will decide on April 27
India records 1,428 new Covid-19 cases, 57 deaths in last 24 hours
India records 1,428 new Covid-19 cases, 57 deaths in last 24 hours
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
Coronavirus updates: India cases cross 24,000 mark, death toll touches 775
Coronavirus updates: India cases cross 24,000 mark, death toll touches 775
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
It seemed he got out looking at my face: Harbhajan names his bunny
It seemed he got out looking at my face: Harbhajan names his bunny
Tesla accuses Chinese company of stealing its technology secrets
Tesla accuses Chinese company of stealing its technology secrets
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Hollywood News