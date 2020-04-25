Tom Hardy puts on a mask again, this time to shop for groceries amid Covid-19 outbreak. See pics

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 10:32 IST

Hollywood star Tom Hardy wore a protective mask and latex gloves while stocking up on groceries amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The 42-year-old sported a mask during the outing here and wore a white T-shirt that showed off his sleeve tattoos, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He also wore a pair of camo trousers and blue latex gloves as he carried his items back to his car. He was seen in a dark grey cap and wore a gold wristwatch and a pair of white trainers.

Hardy’s fans often point out how he is often seen wearing masks in his movies such as Dunkirk, The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max Fury Road. However, this time he wore the mask to fight a far bigger villain that any of his movies--a deadly virus.

On the film front, the second instalment in the Venom series directed by Andy Serkis and starring Hardy in the titular role (and alter ego Eddie Brock) was initially slated to be released October 2, 2020. The upcoming movie titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now release on June 25, 2021 -- a step taken by the makers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Venom is based on the famous Marvel comic character. The cast list of the 2018 movie included Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson and Jenny Slate. It earned over $855 million worldwide.

