Zac Efron rushed to Australia on 'life-or-death' flight after contracting deadly disease on shoot: report

Zac Efron rushed to Australia on ‘life-or-death’ flight after contracting deadly disease on shoot: report

Actor Zac Efron was reportedly flown to Australia in a life-or-death situation after contracting a disease while filming a reality series in Papua New Guinea.

Dec 29, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Zac Efron poses with his guide in Papua New Guinea.
Zac Efron poses with his guide in Papua New Guinea. (Facebook)
         

Actor Zac Efron reportedly contracted a disease while filming a reality series in Papua New Guinea, and had to be flown to Australia for treatment in a ‘life or death’ situation. He is said to be in stable condition.

Efron was reportedly filming his documentary series, ironically titled Killing Zac Efron, when he contracted a ‘form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection’, according to The Sunday Telegraph. The actor was flown to Brisbane ahead of Christmas, and has since received the all-clear to return to the USA.

 

In Brisbane, he was admitted to the private St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill ‘in a stable condition’. Dr Glenn McKay, Director of Medical Rescue, the organisation that oversaw Efron’s flight, confirmed to the newspaper without identifying the patient that they’d ‘retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia.’

Efron had flown to Papua New Guinea in early December. The reality series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will follow the actor ‘deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days’. Efron’s local tour guide, Cyril Tara, has been posting regular updates on Facebook. “I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” Efron said in a statement in November. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits.”

Efron was last seen as serial killer Ted Bundy in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and will next appear in a voice role in Scoob!, an animated film based on Scooby Doo.

