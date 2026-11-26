The government has asked the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to reconvene the two Houses, the Lok Sabha on November 30, 2026 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2, 2026, to "transact essential Government Business". Kiren Rijiju, the minister for parliamentary affairs, said on Thursday that the sittings may conclude on December 3, 2026, depending on how the business progresses.

A view of the new Parliament building and the old Parliament building in New Delhi. (File Photo) more less

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The government made the request amid indications that it may reintroduce the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill on women's reservation, which was defeated in Parliament on April 17, 2026. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed "one opposition party" for the bill's defeat. Follow live updates on Parliament special sitting here.

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The government appears to have asked for the sittings under the rules for reconvening a House that has been adjourned sine die. Lok Sabha officials said the sittings are technically a continuation of the 8th session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which met from July 20 to August 13, 2026, though they will be treated as a special session for practical purposes.

Houses being called back, versus summoned

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{{^usCountry}} Both Houses were adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026, and neither has been prorogued since. When a House is adjourned sine die, its sittings stop without a date being fixed for the next one. The session though ends only when the President prorogues the House under Article 85(2)(a). Until the President does so, the monsoon session remains open, and the Speaker and the Chairman can call members back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both Houses were adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026, and neither has been prorogued since. When a House is adjourned sine die, its sittings stop without a date being fixed for the next one. The session though ends only when the President prorogues the House under Article 85(2)(a). Until the President does so, the monsoon session remains open, and the Speaker and the Chairman can call members back. {{/usCountry}}

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Under Rule 15(1) of the Lok Sabha's Rules of Procedure, the Speaker can call a sitting "at any time after the House has been adjourned sine die". Under the Rajya Sabha's rules, as recorded in Rajya Sabha at Work, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat's manual, the Chairman has the same power for the period after a sine die adjournment and before the President prorogues the House.

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When the Speaker reconvenes the Lok Sabha this way, the Secretary-General must write to every member with the date, time, place and duration of the next part of the session, under Rule 15(2). According to Rajya Sabha at Work, a reconvened sitting is treated as the second part of the same session, members are not sent a fresh summons, and the Secretariat informs them by letter or SMS. The Rajya Sabha has been reconvened this way on earlier occasions, according to the manual.

Lok Sabha officials, who asked not to be named, said the sittings are technically a continuation of the 8th session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which met from July 20 to August 13, 2026, though they will be treated as a special session “for practical purposes”.

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Also Read | Parliament session reconvened: How women’s reservation bill failed in April

How this differs from a new session

A new session begins when the President summons Parliament under Article 85(1), on the government's advice. The President cannot summon a new session while the current one is still open. When the Houses are reconvened, members are not sent a fresh summons, and the Speaker and the Chairman call the sittings, which is why the government addressed Thursday's request to them.

The calendar

Under Article 85(1), six months shall not intervene between the last sitting of one session and the first sitting of the next. Counting from August 13, 2026, Parliament had to meet in a new session by mid-February 2027. If the Houses last meet on December 3, 2026, the next session must begin by early June 2027.

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The government has not announced a winter session, which is usually summoned in November. On the government's advice, the President can prorogue the monsoon session after the December sittings and summon a new session soon afterwards. Article 85(1) sets only an outer limit of six months between sessions, with no minimum gap.

Until the President prorogues at least one House, the government also cannot issue ordinances. Under Article 123, the President can promulgate an ordinance "except when both Houses of Parliament are in session".

Also Read | As Parliament reconvenes, a look back at what parties said when women's quota bill failed in April

Opposition reaction

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Senior Congress MP Manish Tewari criticised the request. "This request mocks the institution of Parliament. It is time for the Winter Session of Parliament to convene. A Special Session is a mechanism for convening during the inter-session period. It can and should not become a substitute for a regular winter session," he said.