Adam Simmons waited up for midnight. The 50-year-old director of photography in Wellington, New Zealand, started Grand Theft Auto VI in his living room as soon as it unlocked, with the volume low to avoid waking his wife and daughters. By 1am, he reluctantly admitted he should go to bed. "You really feel like you are in a world," he told the Associated Press.

A banner announcing the release of the new Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is displayed on the facade of a hotel in Berlin. (AFP Photo)

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Around the world, people have rearranged their week around the launch. Kurt Rodgers, network strategy manager at the internet provider Chorus New Zealand, said the game's 212-gigabyte download was "unprecedented". Miami-Dade County has signed a $3.9 million promotional deal with Rockstar Games, the studio behind it. Remote, an HR platform, told AFP that leave requests worldwide for November 19 rose 32%.

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Grand Theft Auto, named after the legal term for stealing a car, began in 1997 as a game about stealing cars and running jobs for crime syndicates. The series has since sold more than 470 million units. Its pull rests on multiple factors that feed one another: cities built to feel real, the freedom to do as you please in them, perceived satire that gives the crime a point of view, and long gaps between games that make every release an event.

A city people recognise

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{{^usCountry}} Rockstar builds its cities on real ones. Vice City is its version of Miami, Los Santos its version of Los Angeles, and Liberty City draws on New York. For the new game, set in Leonida, a fictional Florida, the developers drove through Miami and the Florida Keys, flew over the Everglades and studied the area's history and architecture, AP reported. Rockstar says Leonida is its largest and most detailed world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rockstar builds its cities on real ones. Vice City is its version of Miami, Los Santos its version of Los Angeles, and Liberty City draws on New York. For the new game, set in Leonida, a fictional Florida, the developers drove through Miami and the Florida Keys, flew over the Everglades and studied the area's history and architecture, AP reported. Rockstar says Leonida is its largest and most detailed world. {{/usCountry}}

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Other games have used real cities before. In Midtown Madness, a 1999 racing game published by Microsoft, players drove through a recreation of Chicago instead of a closed track, and a Cruise mode let them wander around with no race to win. Chicago's residents were asked to playtest the map, and a PC Gamer report found they considered the recreation mostly accurate.

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Some players see their own lives in these places. The British rapper Bugzy Malone, who hosted a BBC Radio 5 Live podcast about GTA, says in its trailer that the game spoke to his life when he needed it most. "We was living what was going on in that game," he said.

In Chennai, Fahad Saud, 35, who organised a Vice City night, told AFP: "In India, where the day-to-day struggle is so great, GTA gives us the avenue to vent the pressure, to have space and freedom."

Also read: 'India playing a whole new game': Modi invokes GTA 6

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A flag representing the fictional state of Leonida in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) flies among palm trees at the Clevelander hotel ahead of the game's release, in Miami Beach, Florida.

Freedom to wander

The series moved to a three-dimensional city with Grand Theft Auto III in 2001. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, said in its annual report that it was the top-selling video game in the US across all platforms in the year to October 2002. It turned GTA's cities into three-dimensional open worlds, which players can roam freely, taking on missions when they choose.

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Researchers have tried to explain why that freedom holds people, though none of these studies tested GTA.

In four studies published in 2006, the psychologists Richard Ryan, Scott Rigby and Andrew Przybylski found that players who felt they had more choice in a game, and felt more capable at it, reported enjoying it more and wanting to play again. The findings rested on players' reports.

A 2010 survey of 385 teenagers by Wannes Ribbens and Steven Malliet found that freedom of choice was one of the things that makes a game feel real to players. Media scholars Geoff King and Tanya Krzywinska argued in 2003 that exploring a game world was a pleasure in its own right, apart from any task.

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Players put it in simpler terms. "It's like watching a movie or reading a book, right? It puts you in a different world that you can experience," Guido Rodriguez, 18, told AFP in Miami. Brayden Whaley, 23, a content creator in Los Angeles, told Reuters: "For me personally, I'm going to enter flow state and what that means is basically I'm going to complete the entire game and not get off of it until I complete it." Flow is a psychologists' term for deep absorption in a task.

Also read: Bigger than any movie, ever: Grand Theft Auto VI arrives in record-shattering media release

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Gamers play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) on the day of it release, at a gaming cafe in Srinagar,

Crime as satire

The games also poke fun at American life, in some cases parodying US media and consumer culture. The series is also viewed as a symbol of subversion in pop culture, unafraid to mock the society.

The series has also become a subject of study. Tore Olsson, a history professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has been teaching a course on US history since 1980 through the GTA games.

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Academics, though, question how far the satire can go. Historian John Wills argued in 2021 that GTA V parodies the American Dream, but noted that the game ultimately rewards the same pursuit of wealth that its story mocks.

Media scholar Marc Ouellette made a similar point about GTA IV in 2010, arguing that crude humour and the game's rewards can blunt its critique. Paolo Ruffino, a lecturer in digital cultures at King's College London, told AFP: "It's a series that is famous for being always over the top in terms of its representation of violence and different forms of abuse or harassment, for its representations of gender."

Journalist David Kushner's 2012 book on GTA history, Jacked, also traced how controversy and sales drove each other. In 2005, a separate row broke out after players unlocked sexually explicit scenes left unused on the discs of GTA: San Andreas. The US industry's rating board consequently changed the game to adults-only and major retailers pulled it. The US Federal Trade Commission later settled charges that Take-Two and Rockstar had advertised its mature rating without disclosing the content, and Take-Two said the episode cost it $24.5 million in returns.

Also read: The new 007 and the old habit of recasting heroes as portraits for their times

The wait

The long gaps between games are part of the business. GTA V made $800 million on its first day in September 2013, Reuters reported at the time. It reached $1 billion in retail sales in three days and has since accounted for more than 230 million of the franchise's units, according to AP.

Its online mode, GTA Online, kept players busy and spending for years through updates and in-game purchases, which may partly explain why the wait for a sequel lasted 13 years.

The sequel is an even bigger bet. Rockstar spent more than eight years on GTA VI and production cost is estimated at $1 billion or more. The sixth iteration was also delayed more than once. AP reported in May 2025 that it had been pushed back to May 2026; it was later moved to November. The wait was "very much hell", Luke Maxwell, 27, who works in sales on Australia's Gold Coast, told Reuters.

Research on the wait is thin. A study published in the Journal of Consumer Behaviour in March 2026 tracked online communities of God of War players for a year and found that fan communities both build up and rein in expectations before a release, shaping how players react once it is out. (The studies have not tested this for GTA).

What is riding on it

The early numbers are estimates. Analysts at the investment bank Oppenheimer expect about $1.85 billion in gross revenue in the first three days, against $1 billion for GTA V. Rockstar has not released any sales figures.

Olsson thinks GTA VI could prove less provocative than its predecessors. "There's no doubt that Jason and Lucia of VI will be criminals, and they'll be regularly breaking the law. But I don't think the new game will require players to enact wanton slaughter, and it may indeed penalise those who choose to play that way," he told Reuters.