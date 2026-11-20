The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the fuel shock from the Strait of Hormuz to speed up the world's switch to electricity over the next decade. By 2035, solar panels would produce more power than coal plants, IEA projects. (Reuters File Photo) more

In its World Energy Outlook 2026, published on Thursday, the agency projects that electricity use will grow more than three times as fast as overall energy use between 2025 and 2035, if governments follow through on the policies they have announced. By 2035, renewable sources would generate half the world's electricity. Solar panels would by then produce more power than coal plants. The shift was under way before the crisis; the agency says volatile fuel prices are now strengthening the case for it.

Electricity demand Electricity demand has outpaced the world economy since 2019, the agency says, growing at twice the rate of energy demand overall. Factories are using more electric motors, while homes and offices add appliances, air conditioners and heat pumps, devices that warm a building by drawing heat from the outside air instead of burning fuel. Electric vehicles add to the load, as do data centres, the buildings full of servers that run the internet and artificial intelligence.

Rising global temperatures push demand up further. The agency finds that cooling buildings is overtaking heating them as a use of energy, for the first time in history.

Electricity use grows fastest in transport, where it more than triples by 2035. Buildings will use about 35% more electricity than they do today, and industry about a quarter more.

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What changed The agency says the disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow channel between Iran and Oman that links the Gulf to the open ocean, is the largest energy supply shock in history. Before the crisis, about 20 million barrels of oil a day passed through it.

Many countries have since revised their energy plans to cut that exposure, the agency says, and are showing a stronger preference for energy they can produce at home. The IEA expects renewables, led by solar, and nuclear power to gain most from that pivot. Some countries hit by the crisis have seen sales of electric cars surge, and trade in solar panels and batteries has risen.

Fatih Birol, the Turkish economist who heads the agency as executive director, said countries “must take care not to replace one dependency with another”, adding: “But encouragingly for the future, energy security and energy transitions have never been so closely aligned.”