LCA Mk-1A: How India's new fighter jet will boost IAF strength

India's latest fighter aircraft, the light combat aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A, is finally nearing induction into the Indian Air Force after missing several deadlines. Both the IAF and state-run aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are confident that the locally built, single-engine fighter will enter service by the end of this year.

The LCA Mk-1A is the latest and more capable version of the Tejas fighter. (PTI)

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The LCA Mk-1A is the latest and more capable version of the Tejas fighter. It is expected to eventually replace the MiG-21, which retired last year after more than six decades of service.

Here’s what you need to know about the LCA Mk-1A:

How many LCA Mk-1As has the IAF ordered, and what caused the delays?

The IAF has placed two orders for 180 LCA Mk-1A fighter jets worth a combined ₹1.1 lakh crore.

The first contract, signed in February 2021, was for 83 aircraft. It was followed by a second contract for 97 fighters in September 2025. Deliveries expected to begin by the end of this year are under the first contract.

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{{^usCountry}} The first Mk-1A was originally due to be delivered in March 2024. The deadline was missed primarily because of delays in the supply of F404-IN20 engines by US firm GE Aerospace, as well as delays in obtaining some key certifications and completing the integration of new systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first Mk-1A was originally due to be delivered in March 2024. The deadline was missed primarily because of delays in the supply of F404-IN20 engines by US firm GE Aerospace, as well as delays in obtaining some key certifications and completing the integration of new systems. {{/usCountry}}

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The Mk-1A involves several upgrades over the earlier LCA variants, including an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, an electronic warfare suite, beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles and air-to-air refuelling capability. Integrating these systems and completing their testing and certification also added to the programme’s complexity.

What is the current status of the LCA Mk-1A?

The engine supply situation has improved, removing one of the biggest constraints on the programme. GE Aerospace has supplied 10 F404-IN20 engines to HAL, allowing the aircraft maker to accelerate production.

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However, a few technical issues remain before the aircraft can enter operational service. These are primarily related to the radar and weapons integration.

HAL chairman and managing director Ravi K has described these as “last-mile corrections”, while IAF vice chief Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has said the remaining issues are expected to be resolved within one to two months.

HAL plans to deliver around 10 Mk-1As to the IAF in financial year 2026-27. The company says it has the capacity to produce 24 aircraft a year across its production lines in Bengaluru and Nashik.

HAL aims to complete the 83-aircraft order in three to four years, provided engine supplies remain uninterrupted. Deliveries under the second contract for 97 aircraft are expected to begin in 2027-28 and be completed over six years.

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The second batch will also have a higher level of indigenous content. The 97 aircraft are planned to have more than 64% indigenous content and will incorporate systems such as the Uttam AESA radar and Swayam Raksha Kavach electronic warfare suite.

What makes the LCA Mk-1A different from earlier Tejas variants?

The Mk-1A is an upgraded version of the LCA Mk-1, with improvements aimed at making it more capable in air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

Among its key features are:

AESA radar for improved detection and tracking of aerial targets

BVR missiles, allowing the aircraft to engage targets beyond visual range

An electronic warfare suite, including radar warning and self-protection capabilities

Air-to-air refuelling, which extends its operational endurance

Improved maintainability and avionics

The aircraft is classified as a 4+ generation fighter and is intended to provide the IAF with a modern, relatively lightweight multirole platform.

Why is the LCA Mk-1A important for the IAF?

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The LCA Mk-1A is central to the IAF’s efforts to shore up its fighter fleet, which faces a significant shortfall.

The air force currently operates around 30 fighter squadrons against an authorised strength of 42.5. It has 30 LCA Mk-1 fighters and eight trainer aircraft in its inventory, in the initial operational clearance (IOC) and more advanced final operational clearance (FOC) configurations.

The Tejas family is expected to become a major component of the IAF’s fighter fleet in the coming decades. The force is expected to operate around 350 aircraft across the LCA Mk-1, Mk-1A and Mk-2 variants.

The Mk-1A is therefore not simply another aircraft acquisition. Its induction is also important because it will expand the domestic ecosystem for fighter design, manufacturing, maintenance and supply of components.

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The aircraft’s delayed induction has highlighted the challenges involved in integrating new technologies while simultaneously scaling up production. Defence minister Rajnath Singh recently stressed the need for firmer timelines for critical military projects, warning that delays can create capability gaps, increase costs and risk technological obsolescence.

What is the status of the LCA Mk-2?

The more advanced LCA Mk-2 is also beginning to take shape.

HAL has completed the structure and coupling of the aircraft, meaning the front, centre and rear fuselage sections have been joined. The airframe is now ready for further work.

HAL is targeting the first ground run by March 2027, with the maiden flight expected later that year, according to Ravi K. The contract for the aircraft is yet to be signed, with the IAF moving the acquisition case forward.

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The Mk-2 will be larger and more capable than the Mk-1A. It is expected to have better avionics and electronics, a higher weapons payload, greater range, improved survivability and enhanced situational awareness.

It will be powered by the more powerful GE F414 engine. HAL is negotiating with GE Aerospace for the joint production of the engine in India, with the proposed arrangement involving 80% technology transfer. Technical issues related to the engine deal have been resolved, and commercial negotiations are expected to follow.

What other fighters is the IAF looking at?

The LCA programme is only one part of the IAF’s broader effort to rebuild its fighter strength.

The IAF is also pursuing the acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France under the multi-role fighter aircraft programme. France responded in July to an Indian letter of request with a techno-commercial proposal, paving the way for government-to-government negotiations on a deal expected to be worth around ₹3.25 lakh crore.

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India already operates 36 Rafale fighters acquired from France. The navy has also ordered 26 Rafale Marine jets for deployment from its aircraft carriers.

French and Indonesian Rafale fighter jets flying in formation over Indonesia as part of the French Air and Space Force's Pegase 26 mission.

The government is simultaneously pushing the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India’s planned fifth-generation stealth fighter. The programme is intended to give India a domestically developed twin-engine stealth combat aircraft and reduce dependence on foreign platforms for the next generation of fighters.

What about India’s plans for a sixth-generation fighter?

India has also explored participation in the France-led Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a sixth-generation fighter programme originally being developed jointly by France, Germany and Spain.

However, the original FCAS partnership changed significantly in June 2026 after France and Germany agreed to abandon the joint programme amid disagreements between the companies involved.

That means India’s possible participation in a future European sixth-generation fighter programme remains uncertain and could depend on how France restructures its plans.

For now, the immediate priority for the IAF is more straightforward: get the delayed LCA Mk-1A into service, increase production, and ensure that the Mk-2 and AMCA programmes progress without repeating the delays that have affected the Tejas Mk-1A.