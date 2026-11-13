Nvidia’s rivals, from AMD to Google, and the chips they are betting on to loosen its AI grip

Investors have rushed to back Nvidia’s rivals after Jensen Huang resigned as its chief executive, but the contest to be the main supplier for the AI industry involves different chips, and some of the strongest challengers are big technology companies building processors for their own data centres. Demo units of GPU chips and processors built by AMD are displayed at its kiosk during Semicon India 2026. (Reuters File Photo)

Shares of AMD and Broadcom rose in premarket trading on Thursday, Reuters reported, as investors bet the turmoil at Nvidia – after reports emerged of Huang’s affair with a woman that US officials believe was spying for China – could help them win business.

The turmoil did not end with Huang’s resignation. Later the same day that Nvidia named finance chief Colette Kress as interim chief executive, another report said Huang had a relationship with a second Nvidia employee, the third to be reported in recent days.

Analysts say competitors AMD, Google and Amazon could improve their market share as Nvidia tries to steer the company to calmer waters.

Nvidia’s chips, however, accounted for 62.5% of the AI computing power shipped by the major chipmakers between April and June, against 25.4% for Google, according to estimates by research group Epoch AI.

Also read: Nvidia without Jensen Huang, and what next for an industry that leaned on this ‘Bank of AI’?

The rivals AMD, which like Nvidia sells graphics processing units (GPUs), is its closest rival in AI chips. AMD’s data-centre business earned a record $8.5 billion in the three months to September, up 97% from a year earlier, helped by the launch of its new MI450 series GPUs.

Nvidia’s data-centre revenue was $89 billion in the three months to July.

By computing power, Nvidia’s key challenger is Google, which designs its own tensor processing units (TPUs). Amazon makes chips called Trainium. Both companies rent their chips to other businesses through their cloud services. Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, leases TPUs and lists Trainium among the four kinds of chip it runs on.

Google works with chip design specialists. Broadcom, which makes TPUs with Google, has a growing role in custom AI chips and networking. Its AI chip revenue reached $16.7 billion in the three months to August, more than three times the figure a year earlier.

“Demand for our custom AI accelerators and networking continues to be very strong,” Broadcom chief executive Hock Tan said in its results statement. Taiwan’s MediaTek works with Google on custom chips, and smaller Taiwanese design houses such as Alchip Technologies and Global Unichip do similar work, according to Bloomberg.

Many rely on the same manufacturer. Taiwan’s TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, also makes most of Nvidia’s processors, AFP reported, and supplies its rivals too.

Nvidia’s main supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), the fast memory that feeds AI chips, is SK Hynix.

South Korea’s Samsung has forged closer ties with AMD, agreeing in March to work with it on next-generation AI memory, Bloomberg reported. In the Asian country, start-ups such as FuriosaAI are also trying to chip away at Nvidia’s lead with alternative technologies.