What were the rules for protests at Jantar Mantar under Delhi Police's old order?

Delhi Police's previous guidelines for protests at Jantar Mantar prescribed conditions for organising demonstrations, including limits on timings, the duration of programmes and the process for obtaining permission. The framework was laid down in Standing Order No. L&O/48/2022, dated April 28, 2022, which regulated protests at Jantar Mantar and other designated areas near Central Vista.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during INDIA bloc MPs protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (@INCIndia X/ANI Photo)

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The order came after court proceedings over restrictions on demonstrations in the area and sought to regulate protests while limiting disruption to nearby residents, offices and traffic.

How the guidelines came about

On October 5, 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed authorities to stop protests, public gatherings, speeches and the use of loudspeakers on Jantar Mantar Road. It also ordered the removal of temporary structures and waste, directing authorities to shift protesters to Ramlila Maidan.

The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court in Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan v. Union of India. In its July 23, 2018 judgment, the court rejected a blanket prohibition on demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and the Boat Club area, directing the Delhi Police commissioner to formulate a mechanism to regulate protests in consultation with other authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} The court said demonstrations could be regulated through advance permission and other conditions to prevent disturbance to residents and nearby offices. What the 2018 guidelines prescribed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court said demonstrations could be regulated through advance permission and other conditions to prevent disturbance to residents and nearby offices. What the 2018 guidelines prescribed {{/usCountry}}

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Following the Supreme Court's directions, Delhi Police issued Standing Order No. 10/2018 on November 22, 2018, setting out guidelines for demonstrations at or near Central Vista, including Jantar Mantar and the Boat Club.

According to contemporaneous reporting by The Indian Express, the guidelines capped the number of protesters at Jantar Mantar at 1,000 and allowed demonstrations between 10 am and 5 pm. Temporary tents and other structures were prohibited, even for short periods.

The order also addressed the use of loudspeakers and public-address systems, the movement and parking of vehicles, and conduct during demonstrations. It warned that organisers bringing more than the permitted number of protesters could face legal action and that non-compliance could be considered when deciding applications for future protests.

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Also read: Bleeding protesters, detained journalists: New Delhi sees fresh chaos despite SC order

What the 2022 standing order said

Delhi Police's Standing Order No. L&O/48/2022, dated April 28, 2022, laid down guidelines for organising protests or demonstrations at or near Central Vista, including Jantar Mantar and the Boat Club.

The order identified the protest area at Jantar Mantar on the principle of minimising disturbance to residents and traffic while providing adequate space for demonstrations to take place in a regulated manner.

The guidelines prescribed a window of 10 am to 5 pm for demonstrations and stated that no programme would be permitted to continue for more than one day continuously.

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The provisions were subsequently considered by the Delhi High Court in cases involving applications to hold demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. In proceedings in 2023, the court considered the police's rejection of a protest application under the standing order and permitted the petitioner to proceed subject to submitting an application and undertaking in accordance with the guidelines.

The order therefore regulated demonstrations through a designated protest area, prior permission and conditions governing the timing and duration of programmes.

Also read: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of Opposition's march to Supreme Court today

What happened to the previous framework

The 2022 standing order remained the basis for regulating protests at Jantar Mantar until Delhi Police issued a new order on October 11, 2026.

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Under the new Standing Order No. L&O/48/2026, Delhi Police removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues and named Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as alternative sites. The police said detailed and revised standard operating procedures for demonstrations at the three venues would be issued separately.

The October 2026 order partially modifies the earlier Standing Order No. L&O/48/2022.