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Balancing sustainability and resilience in a specialty chemicals landscape

This article is authored by Namitesh Roy Choudhury, vice chairman and managing director, LANXESS India.

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 09:31 pm IST
By Namitesh Roy Choudhury
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The specialty chemicals industry is currently at a defining moment. As organisations around the world navigate the dual pressures of climate change and economic uncertainty, the approach toward sustainability is undergoing a strategic recalibration. While sustainability remains a cornerstone of long-term strategy, the macroeconomic environment and the current geopolitical tension, particularly in West Asia, is compelling companies to adopt a more measured, pragmatic approach, balancing environmental ambitions with immediate operational and financial realities.

Sustainability(Unsplash)

The instability due to conflicts across the globe and in particular the Strait of Hormuz has severely disrupted global shipping movements, increased freight and insurance costs, and created substantial uncertainty in energy and feedstock supplies. This has led to sustained volatility in crude oil and gas prices, directly impacting the cost structure of chemical manufacturing.

Given the energy-intensive nature of chemical processes, rising input costs are exerting pressure on margins and forcing companies to prioritise cost optimisation and operational continuity. The escalating costs across energy, raw materials, and logistics, has led to a noticeable shift towards more affordable, conventional feedstocks and materials. In several cases, manufacturers are temporarily returning to petrochemical-based inputs, as bio-based and recycled alternatives have become less competitive due to inflation and supply constraints.

Despite these short-term pressures, sustainability remains integral to long-term competitiveness. While companies may adjust the pace and prioritise certain initiatives amid market uncertainty, the broader commitment to sustainable transformation remains firmly intact. As conditions stabilise and regulations continue to evolve, sustainable products, circularity, and low-carbon solutions are expected to regain momentum. Meanwhile, organisations will find ways of mitigating the current challenges arising out of the geopolitical situation and re-strategise long-term sustainability measures to accommodate such crisis.

This article is authored by Namitesh Roy Choudhury, vice chairman and managing director, LANXESS India.

 
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