India’s cities need trees, but shade alone is not enough

In the middle of an Indian summer, a tree can feel like a miracle. Step from a shaded avenue onto a treeless stretch of asphalt and the difference is immediate. The road burns, the air thickens, and the body seems to absorb heat from every direction. In cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, this is becoming a public health crisis.

Trees (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

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Indian cities are heating up for two reasons at once. The climate crisis is making heatwaves longer, harsher and more frequent. At the same time, the way our cities are built is trapping heat. Concrete, asphalt, glass and brick absorb heat during the day and release it slowly at night. This creates the urban heat island effect, where cities become hotter than surrounding rural areas.

This matters because India is urbanising at an extraordinary speed. Millions more people will live in towns and cities over the coming decades. Yet many urban areas are expanding through dense construction, shrinking open spaces, car-centred planning and the loss of old tree cover. The question is no longer whether Indian cities will become hotter. They already are. The question is whether they will remain liveable.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the simplest answers is also one of the oldest: Trees. Urban trees act like natural air conditioners. They shade roads, pavements and buildings, preventing hard surfaces from absorbing as much heat. They release water vapour through their leaves, a process known as transpiration, which cools the surrounding air. Anyone who has stood under a banyan, neem, peepal or gulmohar on a hot afternoon understands this instinctively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the simplest answers is also one of the oldest: Trees. Urban trees act like natural air conditioners. They shade roads, pavements and buildings, preventing hard surfaces from absorbing as much heat. They release water vapour through their leaves, a process known as transpiration, which cools the surrounding air. Anyone who has stood under a banyan, neem, peepal or gulmohar on a hot afternoon understands this instinctively. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Recent global research has found that urban trees may cool cities more than previously assumed. A study of nearly 9,000 cities found that trees can reduce the urban heat island effect by almost half. In practical terms, this could mean cooling of around 0.5°C to 1.5°C in many cities. During an extreme heatwave, even half a degree can matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recent global research has found that urban trees may cool cities more than previously assumed. A study of nearly 9,000 cities found that trees can reduce the urban heat island effect by almost half. In practical terms, this could mean cooling of around 0.5°C to 1.5°C in many cities. During an extreme heatwave, even half a degree can matter. {{/usCountry}}

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For India, this is hopeful because trees are not a luxury. They are climate infrastructure. A shaded street is not simply more beautiful than an exposed one; it is safer. Trees reduce heat stress, lower electricity demand, improve air quality and make walking, cycling and waiting for public transport more bearable. In a country where air conditioning remains unaffordable for many, urban trees offer free public cooling.

But shade is not distributed equally. In most Indian cities, tree cover follows lines of class and planning. Wealthier neighbourhoods, cantonment areas, campuses, old colonial avenues and gated communities often have large canopies. Informal settlements, resettlement colonies, industrial areas and dense working-class neighbourhoods usually have fewer trees, narrower lanes, exposed roofs and less public open space. Those who need cooling most often receive the least of it.

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Heat is not experienced equally. A person in an air-conditioned office experiences summer differently from a construction worker, street vendor, sanitation worker, delivery rider or rickshaw puller. A shaded bungalow is not the same as a room under a tin roof. For India’s urban poor, heat can mean illness, lost wages, higher bills, water stress and death.

This is why tree planting cannot be treated as a cosmetic exercise. Too often, urban greening becomes beautification: Landscaped traffic islands, ornamental parks, ceremonial avenues or smart-city corridors. If trees are to function as climate protection, they must be planted where heat risk is highest: bus stops, school routes, hospitals, markets, slums, industrial neighbourhoods and pedestrian-heavy streets.

India must also learn to value old trees. A mature tree is not easily replaceable. Cutting a 40-year-old tree for a road-widening project and promising to plant saplings elsewhere is not a fair exchange. Saplings take years to provide shade, and many do not survive. Counting trees on paper is not the same as creating shade on the ground.

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However, trees alone cannot save Indian cities from heat. They can reduce local temperatures, but they cannot fully offset the warming expected from the climate crisis. If cities continue to expand through concrete-heavy, car-centred and poorly ventilated development, tree planting will only soften the damage. It will not solve the problem.

What India needs is a broader urban heat strategy. Cities must protect mature trees, design development around existing canopies, and enforce tree-protection rules. Tree planting must be targeted. Municipal bodies should map heat alongside income, housing density, water access and green cover. Trees must also be combined with reflective roofs, shaded footpaths, cool pavements, open spaces, drinking water points, shaded bus stops and heat shelters.

Urban trees cool the air, soften harsh streets, shelter birds, store carbon and make cities more humane. But reverence is not the same as policy. If Indian cities are to remain liveable, trees must be treated as essential infrastructure, not decorative afterthoughts. A tree can cool a street. A canopy can cool a neighbourhood. But only a larger transformation in how India builds, plans and governs its cities can cool the urban future now taking shape.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Mousumi Roy, columnist, politics, culture and economic history.

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