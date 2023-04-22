Invest in our planet now, preserve it for future generations

With increasing global average temperature, we are witnessing alterations in weather patterns, such as heat waves, rising sea levels, flooding and drought leading to loss of biodiversity.

In 2020, the Sydney-based Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), published its Ecological Threat Register. It presented a startling prediction: by 2050, the far-reaching consequences of environmental degradation could force up to 1.2 billion people to abandon their homes. The recent released Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, also states that approximately 3.3-3.6 billion people are highly vulnerable to climate change, making them 15 times more likely to die from, droughts, storms and floods.

It is important to recognise the interconnectedness of these issues and the far-reaching consequences of their effects. As we celebrate World Earth Day, it is imperative to take proactive steps to conserve our planet for future generations.

So what should be done?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has highlighted the climate crisis as the most significant threat to the global economy. Further, a study by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) has shown that climate change is a leading cause of biodiversity loss.

Investing in the health of our planet is the only way to undo the damage that we have caused. Life on our planet largely depends on its biodiversity and its constant destruction is one of the most significant threats to our survival today. It is distressing to note that we are losing several species of flora and fauna at an alarming rate, and many more are at risk of extinction. While the Triple Planetary Crisis of the climate crisis, loss of biodiversity and pollution is a global phenomenon, India, with its diverse set of ecosystems and species, is in a particularly precarious place. The recurring heatwaves and irregular monsoon patterns in northern and southern Indian states disrupting agriculture and food systems are just one of the examples of this crisis. From the Himalayas to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it is essential to take immediate action to protect the ecosystems, species, and livelihoods of people across the country. Environmental stakeholders need to invest and take decisive action to protect our planet's natural resources. And governments, businesses, and individuals all have a role to play in this endeavour. In recent years, the Indian government has taken several steps to address the challenges that is caused by the climate crisis. For instance, the country has set targets to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and increase the use of non-fossil fuel sources for electricity by 40 percent. Similarly, investments in initiatives such as the LiFE Mission (Lifestyle for the Environment) is promoting sustainable development and is helping in building a community-led mass movement. India has also centred its G20 presidency around the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or “one earth, one family, one future,” promoting ecologically responsible and mindful choices for a sustainable future. The future of the Earth is not just the responsibility of governments and organisations. It is also the responsibility of private stakeholders, communities, and individuals.One low-hanging solution to help restore the damage done to the biodiversity is by investing in science-backed conservation efforts such as Ecosystem Based Adaptation (EBA) - a smart approach to protect and conserve biodiversity. These include solutions such as wetland conservation, which not only helps preserve biodiversity but also supports local communities and helps mitigate the impacts of floods or dry spells. Similarly, restoring degraded forests can help sequester carbon and provide habitat for wildlife, while also providing benefits to local communities or even repurposing degraded land to set up solar or wind farms. The opportunities are diverse as the problems themselves.

EBA operate on the premise that if ecosystems are maintained in a healthy and sustainable manner, they can offer valuable services and benefits to all living beings. Such services may include mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, ensuring the availability of clean and safe water, improving air quality, and enhancing food security. Through a science led- and evidence-based approach, we have the ability and wherewithal to conserve our planet.

As of this week, India has become the world’s most populous country in the world, with 80% of its population vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Within that a large number fall under the poor and marginalised category. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates that investing $2.5 trillion in sustainable infrastructure every year until 2030 could create 117 million jobs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 42 gigatons of CO₂ equivalent by 2030, but making this future a reality will need collective efforts from governments, businesses and the civil society. Clearly, greener pathways also present economic opportunities. If more people adopt, support, speak out about sustainable and greener lifestyles choices, the demand will be created effortlessly. We must act now, pledge to conserve the land and water on which all life depends and ensure that we leave behind for our future generation a healthy Planet Earth.

This article is authored by Annapurna Vancheswaran, managing director, The Nature Conservancy, India.

