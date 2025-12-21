Building a green economy for Viksit Bharat

India’s aspiration to become developed and resilient by 2047 will require a growth model that is both environmentally sustainable and economically expansive. This report demonstrates that a green economy can be a critical engine of that transformation. CEEW’s analysis identifies 36 emerging green value chains across energy transition (ET), circular economy (CE), and bioeconomy and nature-based solutions (BE & NbS). Together, these sectors could shape a new economic frontier for India—one that reimagines how the country produces energy, uses materials, manages waste, and leverages natural resources. Such a low-carbon growth pathway aligns with our development priorities and reinforces our pledge to reach net zero by 2070. This study quantifies the economic potential of these value chains, highlights the barriers limiting their scale-up, and outlines the policy and ecosystem actions needed to mainstream green growth. A green economy is about rewriting the rules of economic value creation. (Shutterstock)

Our research suggests that by 2047, a green economy can unlock a market value of $1.1 trillion ( ₹97.7 lakh crore), employ 48 million people, and attract $4.1 trillion ( ₹360 lakh crore) worth of investments. By shifting to cleaner energy systems, scaling circular production models, and unlocking value from bio-based and nature-positive industries, India can create new markets, unlock substantial investment opportunities and build sustainable jobs across both rural and urban regions.

The study recommends a focused set of measures to strengthen India’s green economy ecosystem—improving economic viability, securing raw materials, accelerating innovation, upgrading skills, better women employment and women-led entrepreneurial growth and enhancing standardisation and quality control. These can be achieved through a coordinated whole-of-nation, whole-of-government, and whole-of-economy approach, illustrated in the study.

This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Abhishek Jain and Gunjan Jhunjhunwala, CEEW, New Delhi.