Enterprise growth is rewriting workplace strategy rules

Enterprise growth today depends increasingly on how quickly organisations can operationalise teams, integrate functions and scale across locations. That shift is changing the role of the office itself. As per an industry report, India’s total office leasing crossed 83.3 million sq. ft. across the top seven cities in 2025, making it one of the strongest years for commercial office absorption in recent memory. Demand continued to be led by technology firms, financial institutions and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), despite years of predictions that hybrid work would structurally reduce office demand.

Workplace (Representational image)

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The persistence of demand suggests enterprises still see clear value in physical workplaces. What has changed is the basis on which that value is being assessed. For much of the past two decades, office decisions were driven primarily by location, rentals and occupancy efficiency. Increasingly, enterprises are evaluating workplaces through the lens of operational readiness. The emphasis has shifted from accommodating employees to enabling coordination, execution speed and scalability across large organisations. The implication is larger than real estate demand alone – workplace strategy is moving closer to business strategy.

Large organisations now expand differently from how they did even a decade ago. Teams are distributed across multiple cities, project cycles are shorter, and functions scale simultaneously across markets. India’s GCC sector reflects this transition clearly, which have accounted for nearly 40% of office leasing activity over the past decade. Industry estimates suggest GCC’s total leasing footprint could exceed 350 million sq. ft. over the next three to four years, from an estimated 263 million square feet.

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{{^usCountry}} The requirement, however, is no longer limited to office space alone. Enterprises setting up or expanding operations need workplaces capable of supporting rapid hiring, technology deployment, and managerial coordination from the outset. Traditional office development models were not designed for this level of speed. Long timelines for fit-outs, infrastructure integration and operational readiness were manageable when expansion cycles moved more gradually. Today, delays in workplace activation can affect recruitment schedules, project deployment and client delivery timelines. In sectors where scaling speed influences revenue visibility, workplace delays increasingly carry operational costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The requirement, however, is no longer limited to office space alone. Enterprises setting up or expanding operations need workplaces capable of supporting rapid hiring, technology deployment, and managerial coordination from the outset. Traditional office development models were not designed for this level of speed. Long timelines for fit-outs, infrastructure integration and operational readiness were manageable when expansion cycles moved more gradually. Today, delays in workplace activation can affect recruitment schedules, project deployment and client delivery timelines. In sectors where scaling speed influences revenue visibility, workplace delays increasingly carry operational costs. {{/usCountry}}

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For many enterprises, the economics of workplace decisions are shifting from rental efficiency to execution efficiency. That has altered enterprise expectations from offices as companies are increasingly prioritising infrastructure readiness over physical occupancy alone.

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The distinction between workplace planning and operational planning is narrowing. Historically, office management was treated largely as an administrative or real estate function. Workplace decisions are now being shaped by operational questions: How quickly teams can become functional, how effectively collaboration can happen across locations, and how consistently employee experience can be maintained as organisations scale.

This largely explains why demand for managed offices and platforms have been on an upward trajectory - enterprises today require integrated workplace infrastructure – technology systems, digital connectivity, collaboration environments and managed operational support. In many sectors, these are no longer peripheral workplace features. They are increasingly tied to productivity, execution quality and business continuity.

The shift resembles what already happened in enterprise technology. Businesses no longer evaluate technology systems solely through procurement costs; they evaluate them through their ability to improve scalability, coordination and operational efficiency. Workplace strategy is beginning to move in a similar direction.

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Increasingly, companies are looking beyond rent, location, and square footage. They are evaluating workplace ecosystems through their ability to enhance employee experience, strengthen collaboration, support talent attraction and retention, and create environments where teams can perform at their best. The office is no longer just where work happens. It is becoming a strategic tool for enabling growth, culture, and business outcomes.

Talent economics are reshaping office decisions as well. Occupiers are increasingly investing in workplace quality and employee experience to support talent objectives. The rationale is practical rather than cosmetic. In hybrid operating models, offices are no longer necessary for routine attendance alone. Their value lies in enabling collaboration, onboarding, training, managerial access and cultural integration – functions that become more important as organisations become larger and geographically dispersed.

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This has contributed to a visible ‘flight to quality’ across office markets, where demand remains concentrated around operationally mature assets as enterprises increasingly focus on workplace effectiveness and scalability rather than office grade alone.

The office market, therefore, is undergoing less of a contraction than a redefinition. For years, enterprises viewed workplaces primarily as physical assets supporting day-to-day operations. Increasingly, they are being evaluated as infrastructure that influences the speed and efficiency of growth itself. That distinction is likely to shape the next phase of enterprise real estate strategy in India.

The central question for enterprises is no longer only how much office space they require, but whether workplace infrastructure can support expansion, coordination and operational resilience at scale.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Neetish Sarda, founder & managing director, Smartworks.