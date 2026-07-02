How employer expectations are changing in an era of hiring caution

A few years ago, the question on every campus and in every boardroom was: Will AI take our jobs? It is the wrong question. The better one and the one employers now ask themselves is not whether AI will replace people, but what kind of people an AI-powered economy will need.

Artificial intelligence. (Thinkstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amid hiring slowdowns and rapid advances in generative AI, it is easy to assume machines are quietly replacing workers. The reality is more nuanced. AI is not erasing work so much as redesigning it, raising the bar for every fresh graduate and changing how, and whom, companies hire. The question on the table is no longer what do you know, but what can you do with what you know?

Liang Wenfeng, CEO of DeepSeek, captures the instinct: in a recent interview, he said he favours candidates whose creativity, curiosity, and fresh perspectives promise lasting value, over technical expertise alone. From one of the most watched names in AI, that signals where hiring is headed.

Degrees still matter: They signal rigour and the ability to see something difficult through, but on their own they no longer differentiate. What sets a graduate apart now is evidence: of problem-solving, adaptability, digital fluency, and work done beyond the transcript.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This is a real break from earlier waves of change, because AI is diffusing into work and life at unprecedented speed. As Professors Arvind Narayanan and Sayash Kapoor note in a recent Microsoft essay, “diffusion is limited by the speed of human, organisational, and institutional change.” Technology does not determine the future of work; people do. That is why human judgment, ethical reasoning, and sound decisions under ambiguity matter more, not less. The new markers of employability are a blend: critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, interdisciplinary range, and AI fluency. Recruiters ask less what a candidate studied than how that candidate thinks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a real break from earlier waves of change, because AI is diffusing into work and life at unprecedented speed. As Professors Arvind Narayanan and Sayash Kapoor note in a recent Microsoft essay, “diffusion is limited by the speed of human, organisational, and institutional change.” Technology does not determine the future of work; people do. That is why human judgment, ethical reasoning, and sound decisions under ambiguity matter more, not less. The new markers of employability are a blend: critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, interdisciplinary range, and AI fluency. Recruiters ask less what a candidate studied than how that candidate thinks. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Employers want AI-native talent: graduates fluent with AI tools, who grasp prompt engineering and AI tokens, and who use these systems to sharpen decisions rather than merely save time. But fluency is the floor, not the ceiling. As AI becomes embedded in everyday decisions, critical thinking becomes decisive because AI can be confidently wrong, producing biased or inaccurate output that looks persuasive. The professional who adds value asks the right question, interrogates the answer, and applies judgment before acting. Employers want not coders alone, but people who pair technical capability with business acumen and human discernment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As hiring grows cautious, demand is rising for people who can bridge technology, business, policy, and sustainability rather than sit in a single silo. New titles are taking shape: Forward Deployed Engineers, who carry AI into messy real-world environments; AI Product Managers, who pair technical depth with market insight; As sustainability reaches the boardroom, a new family of roles Climate Risk Analysts, Sustainability Data Specialists, Carbon Accounting Professionals is emerging too.

The clearest sign of the reset is in the technology sector itself. Cognizant, whose CEO Ravi Kumar S calls AI “an amplifier of human potential,” now recruits well beyond computer science from fields as varied as history, biology, and the humanities. Existing roles are changing too, as operational staff trained in AI tools become “player coaches” who mentor, frame problems, and deliver outcomes at once. The result points to smaller, sharper, interdisciplinary teams led by people who pair expertise with judgment. None of these roles rewards narrow expertise; each demands a 360-degree view and analytical reasoning that is now non-negotiable.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If this is what employers want, the question for higher education is direct: Are we building it? Preparing graduates for the next decade needs more than a syllabus refresh. It needs education, exposure, and industry collaboration moving together. Universities must cultivate interdisciplinary thinking and embed experiential learning, internships, research, live projects so knowledge is tested against practice and students build resilience and comfort with ambiguity.

At Ashoka University, this was our premise from the start: a liberal arts and research model, with foundation courses in writing, critical thinking, and AI ethics, that teaches students to use new technologies thoughtfully, aware of both their power and their limits. The capabilities machines cannot easily replicate creativity, communication, ethical reasoning, leadership, empathy are exactly the ones to protect and strengthen, in close partnership with industry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Narrow specialisation, on its own, is no longer enough. The future belongs to graduates who connect ideas across disciplines, work fluently with AI, think critically, and apply knowledge with judgment and purpose. In an AI-driven economy, these distinctly human capabilities remain the surest markers of long-term employability. The next decade will belong not simply to those who adapt to change, but to those with the curiosity, imagination, and courage to shape it.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Priyanka Chandhok, vice president, Career Advancement, Ashoka University, Delhi NCR.