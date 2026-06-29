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How India’s e-commerce boom is creating logistics careers

This article is authored by Pushpank Kaushik, CEO & head of business development (subcontinent, Middle East, and Southeast Asia), Jassper Shipping.

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 05:04 pm IST
By Pushpank Kaushik
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India's e-commerce market will reach a phenomenal scale by 2030, led by contributions from tier II and tier III cities. As per the IBEF report, India’s e-commerce industry, valued at Rs. 10,82,875 crore ($ 125 billion) in 2024, is projected to grow to Rs. 29,88,735 crore ($ 345 billion) by 2030. This growth has spurred significant demand for logistics infrastructure across warehousing, last-mile delivery, inventory management and coordination of the supply chain. The logistics industry is witnessing a fundamental shift due to the volumes of e-commerce demand.

E-commerce (Representational Image/Pixabay)

India’s e-commerce market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by deeper digital adoption across the country. What began as a matter of convenience has now evolved into a key driver of economic and employment shifts. As demand scales, logistics is no longer just a support function but is emerging as a significant job creator across the supply chain ecosystem.

The logistics industry in India is transforming its disparate and fragmented delivery model towards a completely integrated supply chain system involving freight, warehousing and last-mile delivery into a unified network.

This process is generating several new jobs at all stages, ranging from:

  • Coordination of operations and supply chain
  • Fleet and transport management
  • Digital tracking and logistics analytics
  • Warehouse automation and inventory system
  • Managing cross-border freight and documentation

Technology is undoubtedly setting the direction for the evolution of logistics careers in India. In every current operation, the world is witnessing AI-based route planning systems, real-time tracking of consignments, and digital supply chain models. Such a trend is creating demand for a hybrid skill set-an operations background coupled with digital skills such as data analysis, fleet analytics and system management.

Alongside this, the shift towards EV-based logistics is creating new job roles in areas like fleet management, maintenance, routing, and last-mile delivery. As companies adopt electric vehicles to reduce costs and environmental impact, logistics jobs are becoming more technology-driven and aligned with the ongoing energy transition.

The rapid growth of e-commerce in India is driving long-term structural changes in the logistics sector, significantly expanding employment opportunities. What was once a fragmented and manpower-intensive industry is now evolving into a more integrated and technology-driven ecosystem.

With the rise of digital trade, increasing adoption of automation and sustainable practices, and the expansion of e-commerce into Tier II and Tier III cities, logistics is set to generate diverse and future-ready job opportunities across the supply chain.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Pushpank Kaushik, CEO & head of business development (subcontinent, Middle East, and Southeast Asia), Jassper Shipping.

 
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