Indian manufacturing is learning to produce better, not just more

Indian manufacturing is undergoing a transformation that extends well beyond the introduction of faster machines and digital systems. Across factories, workshops and production units, technology is changing how businesses operate, but an equally important shift is taking place in the way manufacturers think about growth. The focus is gradually moving from producing more to producing better, with greater emphasis on quality, consistency, efficiency and resilience.

MSME

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For decades, manufacturing success was often associated primarily with production capacity. The more a factory could produce, the stronger its competitive position appeared to be. Today, that equation is becoming more complex. Manufacturers are increasingly asking whether they can maintain the same quality across thousands of orders, reduce material wastage, respond quickly to changing customer requirements and keep production running when unexpected disruptions occur.

Technology has become an important part of answering these questions. Automation, production-monitoring systems, digital planning tools and data-driven processes are becoming increasingly accessible to Indian manufacturers. Machines can perform repetitive tasks with greater precision, while digital systems can provide information that was once difficult to collect or analyse. These developments can improve productivity and help businesses make faster, more informed decisions.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet technology by itself does not guarantee better manufacturing. A new machine can increase production capacity, but it cannot necessarily fix an inefficient process. Software can generate vast amounts of information, but that information has limited value if businesses do not know how to interpret it or act upon it. Effective modernisation, therefore, begins with identifying the problem and then determining whether technology is the right solution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet technology by itself does not guarantee better manufacturing. A new machine can increase production capacity, but it cannot necessarily fix an inefficient process. Software can generate vast amounts of information, but that information has limited value if businesses do not know how to interpret it or act upon it. Effective modernisation, therefore, begins with identifying the problem and then determining whether technology is the right solution. {{/usCountry}}

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This has also changed the way manufacturers approach quality. Quality control was traditionally associated with inspecting finished products and identifying those that failed to meet specifications. Increasingly, however, manufacturers are recognising that quality needs to be built into the production process itself. Preventing defects is more efficient than discovering them at the end of the line.

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This matters because customers today have greater choice and higher expectations. A manufacturer may win a customer with an impressive product sample or a competitive price, but retaining that customer depends on delivering the same standard repeatedly. Consistency has consequently become a critical measure of manufacturing capability. Innovation may attract attention, but reliability is what allows a business relationship to continue.

The experience of the pandemic reinforced the importance of another factor: Resilience. Supply shortages, transportation disruptions and unpredictable demand exposed vulnerabilities that many businesses had previously been able to overlook. Efficiency remained important, but manufacturers also had to consider how dependent they were on individual suppliers and how quickly they could respond when established supply chains were disrupted.

This has strengthened the case for developing more dependable domestic manufacturing ecosystems. A resilient industrial sector cannot be created by individual factories working in isolation. It depends on networks of suppliers, logistics providers, skilled workers, technology companies and smaller businesses operating together. The strength of the larger manufacturing sector is, therefore, closely connected to the health of the ecosystem surrounding it.

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MSMEs have an especially important role in this transition. For smaller manufacturers, modernisation does not necessarily mean investing in expensive machinery or adopting every new digital technology available. Sometimes meaningful improvements can begin with simple measures: Tracking production losses, recording reasons for rejected products, monitoring machine downtime, reducing unnecessary material consumption or training employees to identify problems earlier.

Individually, such changes may appear insignificant. Repeated consistently over months and years, however, they can substantially improve productivity and profitability. This culture of continuous improvement may ultimately prove more valuable than occasional large investments in technology.

People will remain central to this process. Artificial Intelligence and automation are likely to make factories increasingly connected and capable, but machines cannot entirely replace the practical knowledge developed through years of working with materials, equipment and production processes. The future of manufacturing is therefore unlikely to be defined simply by humans versus machines. It will increasingly depend on how effectively people combine experience and judgement with technological capabilities.

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Sustainability is becoming part of the same conversation. Reducing scrap, consuming less energy, using raw materials more efficiently and planning production more carefully can reduce environmental impact while also lowering operating costs. In this sense, sustainability does not always require a separate strategy. It can be built into the pursuit of efficiency itself.

India's manufacturing journey is consequently entering a more mature phase. The question is no longer simply how much the country can manufacture, but how efficiently, reliably and sustainably it can do so. From large industrial facilities serving international markets to family-run businesses and emerging MSMEs, the scale of operations may vary considerably. The underlying principles remain similar: Understand the process, identify inefficiencies, invest intelligently, maintain quality and keep improving.

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As technology continues to advance, Indian manufacturing will undoubtedly look very different in the years ahead. Machines will become smarter, data will become more important and automation will reshape many roles. But the fundamental discipline of manufacturing will remain familiar: Learn from yesterday's mistakes, improve today's processes and build systems capable of delivering better results tomorrow.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Brijesh Ranilawala, director, PB Holotech India Private Limited.