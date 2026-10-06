India’s next growth opportunity lies in solving everyday problems

India’s next large business opportunity may not necessarily emerge from a category that does not exist today. It may come from solving, at scale, problems that millions of Indians already encounter every day.

Growth

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The latest district-level estimates from the National Statistical Office offer a useful way to think about this. The top 50 districts account for nearly one-third of establishments, workers and gross value added in India’s unincorporated non-agricultural economy. At the same time, 280 districts already have gross value added per worker above the national average.

The message is clear: India does not lack local enterprise. The bigger challenge is helping more of that activity become productive, scalable and connected to larger markets.

That is where a significant part of the next growth story may lie.

For years, India’s entrepreneurship narrative has been dominated by technology, consumer platforms and financial services. Artificial intelligence will undoubtedly reshape many of these sectors by improving software development, forecasting, customer service and operations.

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{{^usCountry}} But there is another layer of opportunity that receives less attention: businesses built around problems people already face every day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But there is another layer of opportunity that receives less attention: businesses built around problems people already face every day. {{/usCountry}}

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Consider agriculture. A shortage of affordable cold storage is not only an infrastructure problem. Solving it creates demand for cooling systems, logistics, maintenance, financing, aggregation and quality testing. Local food processing can similarly create value around grading, drying, packaging, storage and distribution, allowing more economic activity to remain closer to where produce is grown.

The same logic applies to water and waste. Water stress can create markets for treatment, recycling, leak detection and reuse. Waste streams such as plastic, e-waste, textiles, food and construction material can support new businesses around collection, segregation, processing, material recovery and resale.

These are often treated as development challenges. They are also commercial markets.

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The difficulty is that such businesses are harder to build than purely digital ones. Demand may be large in aggregate but fragmented across thousands of customers. Physical assets require upfront capital. Local execution can vary sharply by geography. Working capital needs are higher, payback periods are longer and the model that works in one district may not work in another.

This is why many of these ventures sit awkwardly between venture capital and traditional lending. Equity investors may seek rapid scaling, while lenders prefer predictable cash flows and collateral. The real innovation, therefore, is often not just technological. It is in designing a business model that can aggregate demand, finance assets and deliver services repeatedly across dispersed markets.

Some conditions are now making this easier.

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Digital payments, better connectivity, improved logistics, remote monitoring and more accessible financing can reduce the cost of serving smaller and geographically distributed customers. Shared infrastructure models can also change the economics. Instead of selling a farmer an expensive asset, a business can offer cooling as a service. Instead of every producer building a processing unit, a shared facility can serve an entire cluster.

Care is another example. As families become smaller, migration rises and India’s population ages, organised eldercare can become a substantial services economy. It can create demand for caregivers, nurses, physiotherapists, diagnostics, home support and care coordination. These jobs are local, human-intensive and difficult to centralise in a few large cities.

This points to a broader shift in how businesses should think about India.

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Districts are not only administrative units. They are economic systems with different combinations of skills, resources, infrastructure and unmet demand. One district may have a strong agricultural base but weak processing. Another may have manufacturing clusters but inadequate waste systems. A third may have local enterprise but poor access to larger markets.

The key question is not simply where India’s next consumers will come from. It is what is preventing a particular district from creating more value from the economic activity it already has.

AI will have a role in this story. It can improve forecasting, logistics, energy use, diagnostics and small-business operations. But it remains an enabler. It cannot replace the physical assets, local services and execution needed to solve these problems.

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India needs strong AI capability, but it also needs a more productive real economy.

The next phase of growth may, therefore, come not only from inventing new categories, but from building better businesses around problems that already affect millions of people. If India can turn those problems into viable markets, the outcome will be more than entrepreneurship. It will be stronger local economies, better jobs and wider participation in growth.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sandeep Barve, founder-director, InUnison Strategy Consultancy.