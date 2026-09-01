Mid-career professionals are turning independent work into a serious career

For a generation of Indian professionals raised on the promise of the permanent job - provident fund, annual increments, a predictable ladder to the top - stepping away from full-time employment once sounded like career suicide. That is changing fast. A rising number of professionals with a decade or more of experience are choosing to leave salaried roles altogether, not for another job, but to build independent practices as consultants, advisors and fractional leaders.

Work (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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Repeated rounds of layoffs across technology, consulting and finance, the flattening of middle management, and the rise of AI tools that reduce the need for large in-house teams have all chipped away at the old bargain between employer and employee.

In its place, a new currency is emerging: expertise security. Instead of betting on one company to protect them, experienced professionals-- typically those with ten to 20 years behind them--are betting on their own domain knowledge, reputation and networks, hiring themselves out as independent consultants, fractional leaders and project-based advisors to multiple organisations at once.

It is a trade of one kind of risk for another. A single employer can restructure, downsize or change strategy overnight, taking a career with it. A portfolio of clients, by contrast, rarely disappears all at once--and professionals who have made the switch describe a sense of control that a monthly salary slip never gave them.

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{{^usCountry}} Data from the on-demand independent consulting platform IndusGuru, tracking professionals with 10 to 20 years of experience who have transitioned into independent consulting, shows that the network added 55 consultants in 2020. That figure rose to 84 in 2021, before nearly tripling to 240 in 2022. Growth continued in 2023 with 406 additions, followed by a slight dip to 384 in 2024 amid a broader slowdown in hiring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Data from the on-demand independent consulting platform IndusGuru, tracking professionals with 10 to 20 years of experience who have transitioned into independent consulting, shows that the network added 55 consultants in 2020. That figure rose to 84 in 2021, before nearly tripling to 240 in 2022. Growth continued in 2023 with 406 additions, followed by a slight dip to 384 in 2024 amid a broader slowdown in hiring. {{/usCountry}}

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Momentum returned in 2025, with net additions climbing to 568, and is projected to accelerate sharply in 2026, when the platform expects to add around 1,320 mid-career independent consultants. In percentage terms, year-on-year growth stood at 52.7% in 2021, surged to 185.7% in 2022, moderated to 69.2% in 2023, slipped by 5.4% in 2024, recovered to 47.9% in 2025, and is projected to reach 132.4% in 2026.

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The pandemic years of 2021 and 2022 triggered the first real surge, as remote work normalised the idea of working with--and for--organisations without being physically present in an office. Growth cooled in 2024, a year marked by hiring caution and a broader tech slowdown that likely made even seasoned professionals pause before stepping off the payroll. But the rebound in 2025, and the sharp projected jump for 2026, suggests something more durable than a pandemic-era blip: A structural shift in how India's most experienced professionals think about employment itself.

If the 2026 projection holds, the independent consulting cohort in this experience band will account for more than 30% of the networks total empanelment and would have grown more than 20-fold since 2020 - evidence that what began as a niche, often accidental career path is turning into a deliberate and increasingly mainstream choice.

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Going independent is not simply a matter of resigning and updating a LinkedIn headline. Professionals who have made the transition successfully point to a handful of common building blocks.

Domain depth over breadth. Companies rarely hire an independent consultant for generalist skills; they hire for a sharply defined problem. The professionals thriving outside traditional employment tend to be those who narrowed their focus in their final in-house years - becoming the go-to person for a specific function, industry or transformation, rather than a broad-strokes generalist.

Reputation as infrastructure. Without an employer's brand to lean on, credibility has to be self-built and constantly reinforced - through published writing, speaking engagements, referrals and visible outcomes from past assignments. In a market with no fixed employer to vouch for them, a consultant's reputation effectively functions as their resume, sales pitch and insurance policy rolled into one.

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Networks as the real safety net. Independent professionals consistently point to the same insight: work rarely comes from cold outreach. It comes from former colleagues, past managers and client introductions --meaning that the strength of a professional's network, built over years inside organisations, often determines how smoothly the transition out of them goes.

Repeatable value, not one-off projects. The consultants who move from occasional gigs to a genuine practice are typically the ones who package their expertise into something repeatable--a defined engagement model, a retainer structure, or a fractional leadership role (say, a fractional CFO or CHRO) that a client can budget for predictably, rather than a one-time assignment that ends when the invoice is paid.

What distinguishes this new wave from the freelancing of a decade ago is intent. Fewer professionals are drifting into independent work between jobs; more are choosing it as a long-term career architecture, often turning down full-time offers to preserve the flexibility and portfolio approach they have built.

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For India's mid-career workforce, the message emerging from the data is unambiguous: The old idea of security--one employer, one designation, one steady pay cheque--is no longer the only, or even the safest, way to build a career. For a rapidly growing number of experienced professionals, security now looks less like a job title and more like a body of expertise nobody can lay off.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Deepak Malkani, co-founder, IndusGuru.