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NBFCs are driving MSME growth

This article is authored by Aatash Shah, senior vice president and head of business, Manipal Academy of BFSI.

Published on: May 24, 2026 12:30 pm IST
By Aatash Shah
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NBFCs or non-banking financial companies emerged in the 1960s primarily to fill the massive void left by the banking system. The banking system was urban-centric, rigid and traditional in their approach. They would not lend to risky customers such as those in the large informal sector of India. NBFCs provided localised credit and serviced borrowers with low collateral, farmers and small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in semi-urban/rural areas.

MSME

Over the years, NBFCs have evolved from being a set of loosely regulated, informal lenders to a highly sophisticated and critical arm of the mainstream Indian financial system. The need for credit exploded post-liberalisation in 1991 and although this led to massive expansion of NBFC credit and operations, it also exposed the sector to major systemic vulnerabilities. More recently, post-2000, they have matured and are now serving hyper-specialized and critically important segments of the Indian economy. This spans from Microfinance institutions who serve those at the bottom of the pyramid to retail mortgage companies to Infrastructure finance to gold loans. Apart from serving critical financial needs of specific sectors, NBFCs have actively started tapping capital markets via commercial papers, debentures and institutional funding.

Traditional college degrees may fall short of the specific requirements of NBFC talent. To ensure day one productivity, training programmes should include the use of industry case studies and solving live projects. Internships are a good way to achieve this. Internships can also be embedded in industry-academia programmes designed specifically for a particular role. These programmes must be jointly designed by the university and the particular NBFC to make workers job-ready on day one.

Another aspect of skilling is for the existing employees. Because the sector is evolving rapidly and needs of customers are changing every day, it is very important to design short programmes for upskilling existing employees. Such programmes must include all aspects of the business – regulations (which keep changing), risk management (via use of modern AI tools) and customer service. Specific programmes on sales, compliance of leadership can also be developed.

With the growing need for specialised talent, universities and NBFCs can closely work together to create programs that aim to impart practical knowledge and hands-on training even before the candidates join the company. This ensures that new entrants are ready and get the ground running from day one. Such programmes also help students create a strong alumni network which they can rely upon when they join the NBFCs. This camaraderie becomes another reason why candidates feel at ease at a new job and have huge motivational benefits. When such programmes are taught by ex-bankers and industry professionals, students get a chance to learn about lived experiences instead of being completely lost about their future and career ladder. We’re already seeing a rise in such programmes and it’s just a matter of time that these become a norm. And when that happens, India will have a strong talent pipeline empowered with real skills.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Aatash Shah, senior vice president and head of business, Manipal Academy of BFSI.

 
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