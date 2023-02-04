Reiterating the need for eco-friendly agriculture in India

Union Budget 2023 was referred to as the first budget of ‘Amrit Kaal’ by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a term which was first used by the Prime Minister during the 75th Independence day celebrations. Amrit Kaal lays down the vision of an empowered, technology driven and inclusive economy, as a development plan for the next 25 years to ensure India’s progress.

A major highlight of this year’s budget was the seven priorities identified to guide the vision of Amrit Kaal, ambitiously referred to as the saptarishi by the finance minister. Among these priorities which range from inclusive development to reaching the last mile, green growth, is set to fulfil India’s climate goals for a cleaner, greener earth.

Launched under the green growth targets, the PM PRANAM scheme is designed as a programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth. The scheme will incentivise the states and union territories to promote alternative fertilisers and ensure balanced use of chemical fertilisers. Further, the budget also outlined that the centre will assist the transition of one crore farmers to organic farming, reiterating the long-term vision of eco-friendly agriculture.

Contemporary emphasis on natural farming techniques and optimal chemical usage has strong linkages with the green revolution of the 1960s that aided the large-scale usage of chemical fertilisers in India. However, unscientific usage is visible in many parts of the country. Though the standard ratio of NPK fertilisers is 4:2:1, it is 31:8:1 in states like Punjab.

Over a period of time, fertiliser runoff to water bodies and subsequent nutrient overload resulted in eutrophication, massive algal blooms in lakes and rivers, fish kills and formation of dead zones. These run offs also pollute the ground water resources in the long-term posing threats to domestic consumption. It also accelerates land degradation and desertification by destroying the natural soil properties. According to the desertification and land degradation atlas released by ISRO, more than 30% of land is degraded in India. Moreover, health implications like blue baby syndrome were reported in states like Punjab due to nitrate contamination of groundwater and urea overuse.

Thus, the rationale behind the government move to include sustainable and natural farming techniques under the ambit of saptarishis becomes clear. Organic farming will aid in reducing cumulative GHG emissions as chemical fertilisers account for over 77% of agricultural nitrogen oxide emissions in India.

However, with over 45% of the Indian population dependent on agriculture, the immediate sustainability of organic farming needs to be assessed. Existing problems faced by organic farmers in India include higher cost of organic inputs, inadequate state infrastructure for certification and accreditation of goods, marketing constraints, lower yields compared to synthetic farming etc. The adoption of bio-fertilisers and biopesticides also need a behavioural change among farmers who were conventionally dependent on synthetic farming methodologies. Above all, a sudden shift from synthetic practices may pose significant threats to food security.

It is crucial to give equal emphasis on improving the existing agri-methodology through novel initiatives. Eco friendly steps such as neem coated urea have already come to practice. Agri-innovations in the form of precision irrigation systems will reduce surface fertiliser runoff and groundwater contamination to a great extent. This was again reiterated in the budget with the plan for an Agriculture Accelerator Fund to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs.

The plan of ‘waste to wealth’ was also envisioned in the budget through setting up of 500 new ‘waste to wealth’ plants under GOBARdhan scheme. The availability of green manure will gradually aid in balanced use of chemical fertilisers. Strengthening Krishi Vigyan Kendras for capacity building of farmers is also the need of the hour to promote scientific agricultural practices. Promoting agro forestry initiatives will boost soil organic carbon and fertility. Trees will also serve as storehouses of sequestered carbon.

India’s environmental commitments at the global level are wide ranging from achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070 to fulfilling land degradation neutrality by 2030. Eco-friendly agriculture is a major step towards achieving these goals which are well aligned with the Amrit Kaal vision.

This article is authored by Shilpa S, associate, Centre for Public Policy Research