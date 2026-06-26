Rethinking ‘belonging’: Emerging business imperative

Every June, we see organisations around the world reaffirm their commitment to diversity, inclusion, and belonging. While these moments do matter, they also raise a harder question: What does inclusion actually look like once the month is over?I often refer to Verna Myers’s famous quote: “Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance.” It’s a simple line, but it cuts the veil of delusion. Representation gets people into the room, but it’s belonging that determines whether they feel free to speak once they’re there.And belonging has evolved from the stage of being a cultural aspiration into an emerging business necessity. Organisations where people feel genuinely valued and ‘belonged to’ not only just do better on engagement surveys they’re more adaptive, more innovative, and better positioned for what the market keeps throwing at them. The conversation has shifted, too, from being no longer just about who has a seat at the table but more about whether every voice is shaping the outcome.Data from global research and analytics stalwarts can lend weight to this perspective. Posts by Gallup show that employees who feel they belong are significantly more engaged and far less likely to leave. Numerous publishing by McKinsey also draws a direct line between workforce diversity and financial performance. Similarly, studies by World Economic Forum also conclude that diverse, inclusive teams are better equipped to handle complexity and generate new ideas. None of this is surprising if you have spent time in organisations where belonging is real versus organisations where it is just performed as a checklist.This is not an abstract thought for employees who are from historically underrepresented communities. ‘Belonging’ touches career growth, day-to-day wellbeing, and nurtures the notion whether someone will consider a long-term future in an organisation at all or not. It takes much more than just a campaign or a policy update to build that kind of environment. It takes consistent leadership, equitable access to opportunity, and a culture where bringing a different perspective doesn’t come with a cost.Inclusion is built in small moments — how a manager runs a meeting, how a team handles disagreement, how someone is treated the first time they push back, or the first time they step out of their comfort zone, or their closet.Recognition is a checkpoint, not a destination. The work is ongoing, and it requires accountability and a genuine willingness to listen. Belonging isn’t about any single community. It’s about every person feeling respected, valued, and able to contribute without leaving part of themselves at the door. Pride Month is a meaningful moment to reflect on that. But the standard it holds us to doesn’t expire on July 1, does it?

Business (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Lalitha M Shetty, vice president, human resources, Omega Healthcare.

inclusion diversity See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON