Rethinking tooling economics in a global and Indian manufacturing context

Across global manufacturing, the treatment of production tooling has long been viewed as a narrow accounting decision rather than a strategic lever. Yet under both US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the recognition and measurement of tooling within property, plant and equipment frameworks offer far more than compliance. When applied systematically, the methodology can evolve into a repeatable profitability optimisation model that integrates revenue economics, margin stability, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) clarity, pricing recovery and capital efficiency. For Indian manufacturers operating within increasingly global supply chains and reporting environments, this shift has particular relevance as they seek to align with international standards while maintaining competitive cost structures.

The first step lies in establishing recognition eligibility and economic control. Tooling such as moulds, dies, jigs and fixtures qualifies for capitalisation when the entity controls the asset, expects probable future economic benefits and intends to use it across multiple production cycles. Both US GAAP and IFRS emphasise control and measurability rather than simple ownership. For Indian automotive, electronics and defence suppliers engaged in long-term contracts with multinational Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), this distinction is crucial. Recognising tooling as capital assets ensures that costs are matched with the revenue they generate, avoiding the distortion created when large upfront expenses are immediately recognised at programme launch. The result is a more faithful representation of programme-level profitability over time.

Once recognised, systematic depreciation becomes a mechanism for normalising gross margins. Immediate expensing of tooling can produce volatile financial statements in early production phases, especially in sectors with high upfront engineering and tooling costs. By allocating tooling costs through time-based or units-of-production depreciation, companies can stabilise reported margins and improve forecasting accuracy. This is particularly significant in India’s expanding manufacturing ecosystem, where firms participating in the government’s production-linked incentive schemes must demonstrate consistent operational performance to attract both domestic and foreign investment. Margin normalisation allows stakeholders to assess efficiency without the noise of accounting timing differences.

Capitalising tooling also enhances EBITDA transparency and operating leverage. Because depreciation is excluded from EBITDA, reclassifying tooling costs from operating expenses to depreciation improves reported EBITDA margins without altering underlying cash outflows. This can strengthen leverage and interest-coverage ratios, a consideration for Indian manufacturers increasingly accessing debt markets or private equity funding to expand capacity. As India positions itself as an alternative manufacturing hub in global supply chains, EBITDA comparability with international peers becomes a key factor in valuation and partnership negotiations.

Cash flow presentation further benefits from this treatment. Under both accounting frameworks, capitalised tooling expenditures are classified as investing activities rather than operating expenses. This improves operating cash flow metrics and offers a clearer view of operational sustainability. For Indian firms navigating tight working capital cycles and seeking to demonstrate strong cash conversion to lenders and investors, the reclassification can significantly improve the optics of financial resilience during the early phases of production programmes.

Embedding tooling recovery into unit economics and pricing models ensures that depreciation is absorbed into standard product costs. This allows companies to recover tooling investments gradually through unit pricing rather than eroding margins upfront. In India’s contract manufacturing and OEM-driven sectors, where pricing often follows fixed or formula-based agreements, such integration supports competitive initial pricing while preserving long-term contribution margins. It also aligns with the cost-conscious yet quality-focused demands of export markets.

Treating tooling as deployed capital rather than a sunk cost strengthens return-based capital allocation. Capitalisation increases invested capital and enables meaningful analysis of return on investment, return on invested capital and payback periods at programme level. This encourages more disciplined approval processes and better post-investment tracking. For Indian manufacturers balancing rapid expansion with prudent capital deployment, particularly in sectors such as electric vehicles, aerospace and electronics, this perspective helps avoid economically unviable tooling programmes and supports data-driven strategic decisions.

Consistency across programmes and plants is another strategic advantage. Standardised capitalisation and depreciation policies allow for reliable cross-programme comparisons, objective make-versus-buy analyses and clearer justification for automation or advanced manufacturing investments. As Indian firms scale operations across multiple states or integrate acquired units, comparable financial metrics become essential for effective governance and performance management.

Finally, institutionalising governance, controls and audit defensibility ensures sustainability of the approach. A formal tooling capitalisation policy establishes thresholds, useful lives, depreciation methods and impairment indicators, aligning with internal control frameworks and audit expectations. This strengthens comparability across entities, reduces the risk of restatements and supports transparency for stakeholders. For Indian companies transitioning towards global reporting standards or seeking overseas listings, robust governance around capital assets reinforces credibility in international markets. Building upon established accounting standards, I have formalised this approach into a structured, multi-factor Tooling Economics Decision Framework that converts ASC 360 and IAS 16 compliance into a disciplined profitability architecture. Rather than treating tooling capitalisation as a binary accounting judgement, the framework introduces a sequential evaluation model incorporating economic control validation, programme specificity testing, useful-life engineering alignment, production-volume sensitivity mapping, impairment probability assessment, and embedded pricing recovery integration. This framework is adopted and used by many small and big organisations. This structured methodology transforms tooling treatment from a passive reporting exercise into an active capital allocation and margin-optimisation tool that can be consistently applied across plants, programmes, and jurisdictions. By institutionalising these decision layers within financial governance processes, the model enhances EBITDA comparability, stabilises margin reporting, improves return-on-invested-capital analysis, and strengthens audit defensibility. In practise, this framework enables manufacturing organisations to align accounting recognition with operational economics, creating a repeatable, scalable financial management system rather than isolated technical compliance decisions.

Viewed holistically, tooling capitalisation under established accounting standards is not merely a technical exercise but a strategic framework for aligning financial reporting with operational reality. For manufacturers worldwide and particularly in India’s fast-evolving industrial landscape, it offers a pathway to transform accounting outputs into decision-useful financial intelligence, bridging the gap between the shopfloor and the balance sheet.

This article is authored by CA CS Yogesh Bhatia, ex-director, Droom Technology Ltd.