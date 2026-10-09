The false trade off - Why inaction on predatory imports costs India billions

A persistent myth dominates Indian trade discourse: Imposing trade remedies directly stokes inflation and penalises downstream consumers. Whenever domestic manufacturers petition for anti-dumping measures against predatory foreign pricing, orthodox commentary sounds the alarm on retail price shocks. That assumption is mathematically flawed, and policy paralysis driven by it costs the Indian exchequer tens of thousands of crores each year.

Trade (Reuters/Picture for representation)

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Trade defense is neither protectionism nor an ideological rejection of open markets. When foreign exporters flood India with goods priced lower than their own home-market costs, the objective is market capture, not economic efficiency. Allowing predatory inflows to hollow out viable Indian industrial capacity does not benefit the economy. It simply creates an import dependency that foreign cartels can exploit later at will.

Hard data exposes the weakness of the inflation-scare argument. A joint study by the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research (C-DEP) and the Centre for WTO Studies, Ministry of Commerce, analysed 56 cases where the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended anti-dumping duties that the government subsequently left unimplemented. The median impact on final consumer prices across these products would have been just 0.023%. In over 91% of cases, the price movement measured below 0.10%. For 21 currently pending anti-dumping products, the projected contribution to inflation stays below 0.01%age points, even under a 50% downstream cost pass-through assumption. In macroeconomic terms, the consumer price effect is negligible.

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{{^usCountry}} The economic cost of inaction, however, is immense. Imposing recommended anti-dumping duties on the current pipeline of evaluated products would deliver an estimated annual foreign exchange saving of ₹28,540 crore ($ 3 billion). Furthermore, it would facilitate ₹70,000 crore in domestic industrial investments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The economic cost of inaction, however, is immense. Imposing recommended anti-dumping duties on the current pipeline of evaluated products would deliver an estimated annual foreign exchange saving of ₹28,540 crore ($ 3 billion). Furthermore, it would facilitate ₹70,000 crore in domestic industrial investments. {{/usCountry}}

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Across just 33 investigated product categories, current economic losses stemming from dumped imports stand at ₹1.54 lakh crore. If left unaddressed, that figure will rise to between ₹2.68 lakh crore and ₹2.70 lakh crore by 2030, putting 38,000 to 42,000 direct manufacturing jobs at risk.

The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) base bears the brunt of this delay. Large conglomerates can survive margin compression or pivot their supply chains. Small component makers cannot. Sustained dumped imports have already forced operational shutdowns in domestic lines like sublimation-transfer paper, phone back covers, and nylon filament yarn. Conversely, where India acted decisively with timely trade remedies—such as in vacuum flasks, cable ties, and ceramic ware—domestic MSMEs stabilised their production, hired workers, and invested in expanded operations.

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A related misconception is that India acts as an oversealous user of trade barriers. Global regulatory records show the opposite. The average duration of an anti-dumping measure in India is 6.97 years, well below the global average of 11.19 years. Developed markets deploy far more punitive tools. The United States and China have enforced anti-dumping tariffs reaching up to 632%. India’s duties are calibrated, conservative, and consistently compliant with multilateral rules; every Indian anti-dumping recommendation challenged at the World Trade Organization has been upheld.

India cannot build a competitive manufacturing base while allowing foreign producers to dump subsidised excess capacity into its domestic market. When quasi-judicial investigations by the DGTR establish injury and predatory intent, executing those recommendations must be swift.

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Defending Indian manufacturing against predatory trade is not about shielding uncompetitive producers from open competition. It is about stopping foreign state-subsidised dumping from dismantling India's productive capacity, depleting its foreign exchange reserves, and exporting Indian industrial jobs abroad.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ashish Kapoor, CEO, InvestShoppe.