Towards mission lifestyle for the economy

The Prime Minister (PM) has recently urged citizens to take several measures aimed at saving energy and protecting foreign exchange reserves. These include limiting non-essential travel abroad, adopting Work from Home (WfH), and curbing the consumption of both fuel and gold, among others. This is largely due to the West Asia conflict and accompanying energy crisis, which have only now shown some signs of abating with the US-Iran truce.

work from home(Pexel)

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The PM’s clarion call for a collective shift in behaviour urges citizens to tweak their consumption patterns and lifestyles for national economic objectives. Indeed, behavioural change holds promise. As per earlier 2023 estimates by the International Energy Agency, in the context of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), behavioural change campaigns could result in global consumer energy savings of $ 440 bn by 2030 through reduced consumption and lower prices (Economic Survey, 2025).

Importantly, this call resonates well with the underlying behavioural change foundations of Mission LiFE (while not formally positioned as such). Introduced by India as a global mass movement in 2021, LiFE calls for a fundamental shift in the consumption and production behaviours for environmental and sustainable development. It is said to positively contribute directly and indirectly to almost all the SDGs (GoI) through its key principle (reduce, reuse, and recycle).

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{{^usCountry}} LiFE (institutionalised as ‘Mission Life’ in 2022) was introduced at the COP26 summit in Glasgow and gained international recognition when it was endorsed by international bodies like the G20 and the UNEA. It comprises a three-pronged strategy: nudging individuals to practice environment-friendly actions, enabling markets to respond to changed demand, and influencing government policy to support sustainable consumption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LiFE (institutionalised as ‘Mission Life’ in 2022) was introduced at the COP26 summit in Glasgow and gained international recognition when it was endorsed by international bodies like the G20 and the UNEA. It comprises a three-pronged strategy: nudging individuals to practice environment-friendly actions, enabling markets to respond to changed demand, and influencing government policy to support sustainable consumption. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Importantly, LiFE requires a behavioural shift to be ingrained in the collective consciousness of society. It calls for regular actions built around seven core themes: Saving energy, saving water, saying no to single-use plastic, adopting sustainable food systems, reducing waste, reducing e-waste, and adopting healthy lifestyles. While these are on the demand side, the supply side is focused on providing sustainable alternatives to citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Importantly, LiFE requires a behavioural shift to be ingrained in the collective consciousness of society. It calls for regular actions built around seven core themes: Saving energy, saving water, saying no to single-use plastic, adopting sustainable food systems, reducing waste, reducing e-waste, and adopting healthy lifestyles. While these are on the demand side, the supply side is focused on providing sustainable alternatives to citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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Any behavioural change initiatives, whether voluntary, policy-induced or through institutional mechanisms (such as LiFE), can have positive benefits. Delhiites will remember that during the Covid-19 lockdowns, the sky was blue and the Yamuna had never looked cleaner. Subsequent studies show that the lockdown, involuntary, served as a natural experiment that not only halved air pollutants but also visibly restored the Yamuna River, by significantly boosting dissolved oxygen levels due to the stoppage of industrial effluents.

While the current call aligns well with the underlying behavioural principles of LiFE, its ramifications extend well beyond the environment (towards achieving larger economic well-being and macro-economic stability). Considering the economic fallout of the West Asia war, behavioural changes can have a positive impact on the country's import bill and foreign exchange reserves. As such, recent measures can be viewed as broadening the behavioural principles of LiFE for economic resilience.

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However, while the present measures extend beyond the environment, they are largely austerity-based in reaction to the US-Iran situation and the stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz. Over the last few months, the price of crude oil has peaked above $ 100 per barrel (although it has since moderated), while the rupee has depreciated to around ₹95.70. Recent policy initiatives increasing customs duty on gold and restricting silver imports point to the seriousness of the call.

For more sustained benefits amid geopolitical uncertainty, tariff frictions, and West Asia crisis-riven shocks to the ‘3 Fs’ (fuel, fertilisers and forex), any behavioural change measures (such as WfH or curbing indiscriminate fuel usage) may be made more regular (rather than a purely crisis-driven engagement). This can result in long-term benefits by conserving economic resources and preparing for future contingencies while also easing traffic congestion (and fuel wastage), yielding dual environmental and economic benefits.

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However, it is also acknowledged that such long-term measures may have the unintended consequences of curtailing legitimate economic activity and ultimately growth. Therefore, while ingraining behavioural change in collective consciousness and extending it to the economy, it is imperative that a balance must be struck. Nudging changes in daily behaviour can be gradual (in parallel to other measures), considering the trade-off with economic activity.

Notwithstanding, LiFE as a movement to induce routine behavioural shifts is important. Borrowing behavioural change principles from Mission LiFE, similar pathways can be extended (in a measured manner) to Mission Lifestyle for Economy as well. Economic gains from some components of LiFE (such as energy and cost savings) have so far been recognised only as its co-benefits (Economic survey, 2025). Broadening and institutionalising Mission LiFE as not just ‘synchronous with nature’ but also synchronous with the economy (while recognising their mutual interactions) may result in more sustained and holistic benefits.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Amol Bax, visiting fellow and Shri Nidhi Pareek, research assistant, Research & Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), New Delhi.

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