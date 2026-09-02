Verified sustainability will define next phase of real estate

A few years ago, a developer in Gurugram told me his under-construction tower would be India's greenest residential project. When I asked which certification he was pursuing, he paused and admitted there wasn't one. He simply meant the landscaping looked pleasant from the road. I have thought about that exchange often, because it captures precisely where Indian real estate stood until recently. Green was an adjective, not an audited claim.

Gurugram Real Estate (HT Photo)

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That distinction is now being enforced by law, not just good practice. In early 2024, the Advertising Standards Council of India introduced guidelines requiring that terms such as "eco-friendly," "sustainable" and "planet friendly" be backed by robust data or recognised accreditation. It specifically prohibited companies from diluting such claims through a disclaimer or a QR code buried in fine print. Later that year, the Central Consumer Protection Authority followed with formal guidelines against greenwashing, treating vague environmental claims as misleading advertising under the Consumer Protection Act, with penalties for repeat offenders extending to imprisonment and fines running into lakhs of rupees. For an industry that has long relied on brochures promising energy savings and green living without much substantiation behind them, this is a meaningful shift in accountability.

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{{^usCountry}} What is striking, and worth noting, is that the certification market itself was expanding rapidly well before the regulatory guidelines arrived. India climbed from third to second place globally, outside the United States, for LEED-certified space in 2025, according to the latest joint USGBC-GBCI rankings, with certified area rising to just over 16 million gross square metres across 611 projects, trailing only mainland China. Just as tellingly, the country recorded a higher share of certifications for Operations and Maintenance (existing buildings) than it did for newly-constructed buildings. That is not a market rewarding intention. It is a market increasingly rewarding buildings that can demonstrate, month after month, that they perform as promised. Growth is also broadening well beyond the office towers that first embraced certification a decade ago, extending into industrial manufacturing, warehousing, hospitality, retail and education, sectors where the commercial case for a sustainability claim has traditionally been weaker and scrutiny correspondingly higher. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is striking, and worth noting, is that the certification market itself was expanding rapidly well before the regulatory guidelines arrived. India climbed from third to second place globally, outside the United States, for LEED-certified space in 2025, according to the latest joint USGBC-GBCI rankings, with certified area rising to just over 16 million gross square metres across 611 projects, trailing only mainland China. Just as tellingly, the country recorded a higher share of certifications for Operations and Maintenance (existing buildings) than it did for newly-constructed buildings. That is not a market rewarding intention. It is a market increasingly rewarding buildings that can demonstrate, month after month, that they perform as promised. Growth is also broadening well beyond the office towers that first embraced certification a decade ago, extending into industrial manufacturing, warehousing, hospitality, retail and education, sectors where the commercial case for a sustainability claim has traditionally been weaker and scrutiny correspondingly higher. {{/usCountry}}

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This is where the numbers become genuinely compelling for developers still on the fence. Certified green buildings globally have recorded sales prices (per square foot) more than 20% higher than uncertified comparables, alongside average rent premiums of about 11% and reductions in water, energy and waste consumption exceeding 20%. In India, several state governments have built financial incentives directly around this logic. Uttarakhand offers up to 30% additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for five-star or platinum certified projects, while states including Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Kerala provide Floor Space Index (FSI) bonuses ranging from 3% to 15% for certified developments. Chandigarh has gone furthest, making green certification mandatory for all public buildings and tying it directly into planning approval. On the operational side, Telangana offers property tax rebates of up to 15% for LEED or GRIHA certified buildings, Tamil Nadu offers 20% for projects achieving over 50% wastewater recycling, and Kerala combines a 1% stamp duty reduction with a 20% property tax rebate for Grade A green buildings. These are not symbolic gestures. They directly affect a project's return profile, which is precisely why developers who once treated certification as a marketing add-on are now treating it as a line item in their financial model.

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This discipline is now extending to how capital itself gets allocated. Cross country research on green finance has found a measurable, statistically significant link between green finance flows and actual environmental outcomes, not stated intentions. India's own policy direction reflects this shift. Following a commitment made in the Union Budget 2024-25, the ministry of finance released a draft Climate Finance Taxonomy that sets out a sector-by-sector methodology for classifying which activities and projects genuinely qualify as climate supportive or transition supportive, replacing loosely used green labels with defined, measurable criteria. The stated aim is to direct more capital toward climate friendly technologies in support of India's net zero by 2070 target. For developers, the implication is simple. Capital increasingly follows verified performance, not commitments on paper.

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It is worth being specific about what separates a genuine sustainability claim from a decorative one, because this is where regulatory intent and market reality now converge. A meaningful certification, whether it addresses energy performance, water use, indoor air quality or waste management, is not a one-time award granted at the ribbon cutting. It requires third-party measurement over time, and the standards themselves are tightening in ways that make this harder to fake. LEED v5, the newest version of the LEED rating system, for instance, now ties half of all certification points to decarbonisation, requiring every registered project to complete an operational carbon projection rather than a design-stage estimate. A separate rating system, TRUE, applies the same logic to waste rather than energy, certifying facilities only after they demonstrate at least 90% diversion from landfill over 12 consecutive months of measured, audited data, with annual reporting required to keep the certification valid rather than a plaque that lasts forever. Whatever the specific framework, whether LEED, GRIHA, EDGE or TRUE, the underlying discipline is the same: ongoing, third-party reviewed performance data rather than a certificate awarded once and never revisited.

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This shift toward audited, data-backed sustainability is not confined to individual buildings. India's own corporate reporting architecture tells the same story. SEBI's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting framework, which covers the country's top 1,000 listed companies, is moving from voluntary disclosure to mandatory, reasonable assurance, phased in from the top 150 companies in FY23-24 to all 1,000 by FY26-27. The message across ESG frameworks, whether applied to a single certified building or an entire listed company, is the same. Claims need third-party verified data behind them, not descriptions.

For anyone evaluating a project, whether a homebuyer, an institutional investor or a corporate tenant negotiating office space, the test has become straightforward. Ask what is actually being measured, not merely what is being promised. Ask whether the sustainability claim would survive scrutiny from an independent reviewer, or whether it rests entirely on the developer's own description of the property. Under the CCPA guidelines, that same test now has legal teeth. A claim that cannot answer both questions is, by regulatory definition and common sense, greenwashing.

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India's real estate sector sits at a genuine inflection point, where regulation, market growth and buyer expectations are, for the first time, pulling in the same direction. Developers who built their sustainability positioning on verifiable data are already seeing that reflected in valuations, rental performance and access to state incentives. Those who treated sustainability as a line in a brochure will find that regulators and their own customers have simultaneously stopped taking their word for it. That convergence is not a threat to the industry. It is, in fact, the market finally pricing buildings the way they should always have been priced: on what they actually do, not what they claim to do.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by P Gopala Krishnan, managing director, SAME, GBCI.

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