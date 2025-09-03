What India’s insurance sector needs to become scalable

The Indian insurance sector is expected to become the sixth-largest insurance market globally within a decade. Growing at a 17% compounded annual growth rate over the past two decades, the Indian insurance industry is projected to reach ₹19.3 lakh crore ($222 billion) by financial year (FY) 2026. India is currently the 10th largest insurance market worldwide. However, India’s insurance penetration remains the lowest, accounting for only 4% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). GDP (Shutterstock)

The current situation: Several factors contribute to India's low insurance penetration. These include limited financial literacy and a lack of understanding of insurance products and their benefits, fragmented distribution networks that often overlook rural and underserved areas, and reliance on outdated legacy systems that hinder operational efficiency and innovation. Hardcoded underwriting rules and rigid back-end systems struggle to adapt to new risks and customer behaviour. The product development cycle remains long and cumbersome.

In this scenario, digital transformation, can bring in substantial benefits to the Indian Insurance industry. Every insurance company collects large amounts of consumer data from years of underwriting, claims processing, and customer interactions. Much of this data remains unused due to fragmented systems and outdated processes. To scale, insurance companies must become data-driven by creating a robust, unified data lake.

To unlock the true potential of data, analytics play a crucial role. Once all data is consolidated into a single data lake and cloud infrastructure, analytics can be integrated into business and decision-making processes. There are two types—predictive and prescriptive. Predictive analytics uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyse past data and forecast future outcomes.

Prescriptive analytics, on the other hand, goes a step further by also suggesting actions for possible outcomes. For example, it can recommend pricing strategies and policy adjustments for customer targeting. It helps turn raw data into actionable insights, shifting from reactive decision-making to a proactive, strategic growth approach.

AI and analytics introduce scalable efficiency to processes such as underwriting, claims assessment, and fraud detection, thereby significantly reducing turnaround times to deliver products to customers. Additionally, this enables the personalisation of products to better meet customer needs.

AI assistants are being deployed for claims processing, utilising aerial imagery for property assessment, and providing real-time insights to underwriters. There are also instances where claim assessment times have been reduced by 40% using generative AI copilots combined with satellite data. While speed is one benefit, the real advantage lies in the ability to allocate talent where it truly matters: enhancing customer experience.

Insurance customers are rapidly going digital. 47% of customers report that they research online before purchasing their insurance, while 42% say convenience determines their preferred purchase channel. Consumers want personalisation, products tailored to their needs, with seamless onboarding and claims processes. Many insurers in developed

economies leverage satellite data to evaluate property risk. This goes beyond automation; it's about providing relevance on a large scale. As digital adoption expands in Tier 2 and 3 cities in India, such approaches will become standard.

Change is often met with resistance because it’s misunderstood as abandoning traditional methods and adopting entirely new or unfamiliar processes. However, this is not always the case, as change can also involve enhancing conventional approaches with intelligence, automation, and personalisation. For insurance companies, this results in making every interaction meaningful and valuable.

Evolution is inevitable, and the Indian insurance sector possesses all the essential tools—talent, technology, and timing. Signs of change are already evident. To accelerate progress, the focus should be on rewiring the foundation, removing unnecessary elements, and fostering better collaboration.

This article is authored by Mohammed Anzy S, vice president and managing director, Guidewire Software.