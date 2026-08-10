Young professionals are earning faster than they are able to manage

Every year, India adds millions of young professionals to its workforce who are ambitious, digitally fluent, and earning earlier than any generation before them. Yet ask most of them a simple question, "How much of your income should you save, and where should it go?", and the answer is usually a guess.

Savings (Unsplash/ Representational)

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We have a generation that is excellent at earning money and largely untrained at managing it. That gap deserves more attention than it currently receives.

Financial literacy is typically treated as something one picks up after a first salary slip or a looming tax deadline. But as most of us from the old guard know, managing money is a discipline practised over a lifetime.

Financial needs evolve with every stage of life. A first job, a home loan, marriage, children, ageing parents, retirement, each brings its own decisions. Waiting for each of these moments to arrive before learning how to navigate it is how expensive mistakes get made under pressure, often at the worst possible time to make them.

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{{^usCountry}} For young professionals, building sound financial habits does not require complexity, but it does require intention. It all begins with budgeting, which means keeping track of where money goes each month, rather than approximating it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For young professionals, building sound financial habits does not require complexity, but it does require intention. It all begins with budgeting, which means keeping track of where money goes each month, rather than approximating it. {{/usCountry}}

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It continues with disciplined investing, where consistency matters far more than timing. Someone who invests a modest, fixed sum every month for fifteen years will, in most cases, end up considerably better off than someone who invests sporadically while waiting for the right moment.

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It also requires goal-based planning that recognises that money earmarked for a holiday next year and money earmarked for retirement in thirty years are fundamentally different obligations, deserving different strategies rather than a single undifferentiated savings account.

And it requires an honest understanding of risk. It means asking yourself how much risk you can afford to take on, and why.

What has changed meaningfully over the past decade is the sheer availability of financial information. Young Indians today have more of it at their fingertips than any previous generation. In principle, that should have made sound decision-making easier.

In practice, it has often made it harder, because information and credible knowledge are not the same thing. A confident voice on a screen is not necessarily a qualified one. What young professionals need most today is not access to more information but the judgement to separate informed guidance from noise, and the patience to verify before acting on it.

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Nearly every financial regret I've seen in a decade of watching how people invest traces back to the same root cause, chasing a short-term trend instead of following a long-term plan. Genuine wealth creation has never been about identifying one clever trade or one well-timed opportunity. It rests on three unremarkable habits: staying consistent, staying diversified, and making decisions grounded in understanding rather than impulse. None of these make for compelling conversation, but when sustained over years, they are what actually work.

A financially literate workforce is more resilient to economic shocks, less reliant on debt to absorb emergencies, and better positioned to participate meaningfully in the country's growth. As India's economy matures, the financial literacy of its population needs to mature alongside it. The responsibility to ensure it does is shared across employers, educators, financial platforms and individuals themselves, each with a role in closing this gap.

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Financial literacy was once considered a good-to-have. It now belongs alongside reading and basic digital fluency as a foundational life skill. The earlier we begin treating it that way, the steadier and more resilient our financial futures are likely to be.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Edul Patel, CEO, Mudrex.