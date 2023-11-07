AI's transformative role in India's auto finance industry

The digital transformation wave is sweeping across industries, and India’s auto finance sector is no exception. Automotive lenders all over the world are digitising the consumer experience using technologies like e-signature, biometrics, and identification document verification. As paper forms and manual ID checks are getting replaced by digital platforms, the process of applying for a car loan or lease, whether in-person at the dealership or online, is becoming quicker and more secure. All this is being driven with AI & machine learning, which are helping transform the auto finance experience, from credit assessments to customer service.

AI(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The growth and significance of auto financing in India hints at the rising adoption of technology along with adoption of AI. Indian auto financing disbursals of the Financial year (FY) 2023 at USD 48 billion are anticipated to grow at a rate of 12%+ during the next four years. Used car financing is emerging as a sunrise industry, offering the potential for high growth and high profitability, benefiting from rising formalisation and increasing finance penetration. New PV financing at USD 28 billion(FY23) is gaining from rising premiumisation. Such rapid growth is largely attributable to the leveraging of technology, especially AI, which automates and elevates consumer experiences.

AI and machine learning are transforming auto finance by enhancing credit assessment precision, detecting fraud, and optimising marketing strategies. Algorithms analyse extensive data to make informed lending decisions, improving risk assessment. AI-driven systems identify fraudulent activities, bolstering security. Chatbots powered by AI enhance customer service and engagement, providing round-the-clock assistance. Personalised marketing through AI boosts customer satisfaction and conversions. Predictive analytics optimise inventory management by predicting demand for specific car models.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are many ways in which companies are leveraging AI and Machine Learning especially in the Auto Finance domain. To begin with, both have a direct impact on CRM. AI elevates customer relationship management (CRM) activities by enabling personalised interactions. Through AI-powered chatbots integrated with Natural Language Processing (NLP), customers can engage in meaningful conversations, receiving customised responses to their inquiries regarding the auto finance process, regulations, and other related queries. This ensures a seamless and tailored customer experience round the clock and on-demand.

By harnessing the power of AI, auto finance institutions can make data-driven decisions more confidently that enhance loan assessment accuracy. AI algorithms can analyse an array of data points including credit history, income, and vehicle information, leading to precise risk assessments, improved loan pricing, and effective customer targeting. This ultimately results in better lending practices and more satisfied customers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AI significantly strengthens credit risk management by gauging the probability of default and identifying fraudulent tendencies. Through advanced algorithms, AI flags potential risky transactions and behaviour, ensuring robust risk management and fraud detection mechanisms for financial institutions.

Lets not miss the AI's ability to streamline processes and automate repetitive tasks enhances operational efficiency within the auto finance sector. By minimising human errors and accelerating service delivery, AI frees up human resources to focus on higher-value functions. This not only improves overall efficiency but also leads to cost savings.

Coming to the evolving regulatory landscape, it is constantly. Now AI can play a pivotal role in ensuring compliance within the auto finance industry. AI-powered systems can monitor and adapt to changing financial regulations, enabling financial institutions to adhere to the latest standards and requirements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fusion of AI and auto finance is setting the stage for a transformative journey, introducing innovative models and strategies that will reshape the industry in a very impactful way. One of the most promising prospects is the integration of dynamic pricing models within auto finance. AI algorithms, fuelled by real-time data analysis, can dynamically adjust interest rates and financing terms based on a multitude of variables that allows the consumers to get the best and most affordable financing rates.

Expect better customer engagement too with virtual assistants, powered by Generative AI, who will guide customers through their financial journeys including personalised advice, tips on financial management, and insights into vehicle choices. Automation, a key facet of AI, will streamline and expedite loan processing. AI-powered systems will analyse loan applications swiftly and accurately, reducing approval times and paperwork. This speedier process will appeal to customers, making auto finance more efficient and attractive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the advantages of AI are numerous, it's equally important to tread cautiously. As AI becomes more deeply integrated into auto finance, ethical considerations are paramount. Potential biases in AI algorithms must be acknowledged and mitigated to ensure fairness and equity in financing. Transparent, ethical AI use is essential to build trust among stakeholders, and AI solutions should be designed with fairness, transparency, and accountability at their core. A collective effort by industries and regulators to set ethical standards and guidelines will be imperative to the responsible growth of AI in auto finance.

To this effect, The Government of India has released an approach document on ‘Principles of Responsible AI’ in August 2021. The document identifies seven principles derived from the tenets of the Indian Constitution which provide a guiding framework for various stakeholders in leveraging AI. All the principles revolve around Inclusiveness and non-discrimination, Safety and reliability, Transparency and explainability, Privacy and security, Human-centeredness, Environmental sustainability and Ethical use.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In conclusion, artificial intelligence is a game-changer in the digital evolution of auto finance. Its ability to enhance customer experiences, optimise decision-making, improve risk management, ensure compliance, and drive innovation makes AI a crucial asset for the auto finance industry. However, the responsible and ethical utilisation of this transformative technology is imperative to fully harness its benefits for all involved.

This article is authored by Mayank Kapoor, chief product and technology officer, Rupyy, CarDekho Group.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!