Empowering GenNext for the metaverse revolution

The Metaverse, AI, and game-changing innovations like ChatGPT are converging to create a narrative that's as thrilling as it is transformative. What's captivating is the immense potential lying within the youth. Organisations now hold a grand opportunity to not just embrace this generation, but to empower them through strategic upskilling. This empowerment is a two-fold endeavor. It not only equips them with the skills needed to navigate this dynamic digital landscape effectively but also positions them as torchbearers in influencing the direction and ethical application of these transformative technologies. This juncture is nothing short of a call to action - to guide and nurture the youth, enabling them to sculpt a Metaverse future that is responsible, innovative, and enduring.

Various organisations and even industries are stepping up and forward with metaverse development to offer an immersive user experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Metacommerce, as I would like to refer it, has grown significantly in recent years. According to a report from Deloitte, the industry is expected to reach a value of $758 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 37.3%.

As India strives to become a global leader in technology and innovation, it is thereby crucial to prepare the youth for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. Fortunately, the present generation of young people is highly tech-savvy, growing up with smartphones and virtual reality in their lives. Their affinity for technology makes them the driving force behind the digital future that we are all entering. And what is even more remarkable is that their explorations of the Metaverse perfectly align with the limitless potential of the future. It is necessary to adopt the measures below to ensure our youth are prepared for this new digital age.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is crucial to create awareness and enhance the digital literacy skills of youth. They must get a grip on digital platforms, interfaces, and tools to unlock the true potential of Metaverse.

· Teach students about the basics of virtual reality and Metaverse concepts

· Educate them about the potential benefits and risks of the Metaverse

· Encourage critical thinking and the responsible use of Metaverse technologies

By equipping the youth with these fundamental skills, they will be better positioned to engage with the Metaverse effectively.

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education plays a crucial role in preparing India's youth for the Metaverse. By emphasising these subjects in school curricula, students can develop problem-solving skills, logical thinking, and creativity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

· Introduce virtual reality technology in schools and colleges

· Develop specialised courses on virtual reality and Metaverse technologies

· Provide training and resources for teachers to effectively teach about the Metaverse

This foundation will enable tomorrow’s youth to understand and navigate the complexities of the Metaverse.

Integrating virtual reality and augmented reality into educational settings can significantly enhance the learning experience. By incorporating VR and AR technologies, educators can create immersive and interactive lessons that simulate real-world scenarios. This hands-on approach can help students adapt to the Metaverse's virtual environment and understand its potential applications.

In order to meet the ever-expanding demands of the Metacommerce landscape, upskilling could be a lifesaver. Skilling institutes should design skill development programmes in collaboration with industry leaders to -

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

· Conduct specialised training programmes on Metaverse development and programming

· Provide access to tools and resources to practice and enhance their technical skills

In the Metaverse, collaboration and communication are vital. India's youth should be encouraged to develop strong collaboration skills, including teamwork, effective communication, and problem-solving abilities.

Preparing the youth for the Metaverse must also involve teaching ethical and responsible digital citizenship. This includes educating them about online safety, privacy concerns, digital etiquette, and the potential consequences of their actions in virtual environments.

· Educate about the importance of protecting their personal information

· Promote responsible data handling and privacy practices

· Develop and enforce regulations to safeguard user privacy and security

· Teach about online etiquette and responsible behaviour

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

· Promote inclusivity, diversity, and respect in virtual communities

· Encourage the youth to be responsible digital citizens and report any instances of cyberbullying or harassment

Acknowledging and addressing the potential barriers to the Metaverse Revolution is essential to prepare the next generation for this transformative journey. Access to technology can be unevenly distributed, resulting in a digital divide that can prevent some from taking part in the revolution. Resistance to change, particularly in traditional education systems, can also impede the integration of metamorphosis-related skills.

Community-led solutions can help close the tech divide. Local governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses can work together to provide access to tools, training facilities and digital infrastructure in underserved communities. Partnering with tech companies such as hardware providers, software providers and mentorship providers can help democratise learning. Inclusive policies are important to ensure that everyone has access to the opportunities for upskilling in the Metaverse. Subsidised training, scholarships, grants and other funding can further help reduce the digital divide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In sync with this, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Meta have announced the launch of Creators of Metaverse programme. It is a groundbreaking endeavor to equip India's youth with the necessary knowledge and technical proficiency in immersive technology through the Meta Spark platform. The aim is to train over 100,000 college students and 20,000 faculty members with the essential knowledge and technical skills in AR.

Though the initial ground has been set, it still demands a comprehensive approach that includes education, skill development, infrastructure improvement, and ethical considerations. With these in place, India can ensure that its youth are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in the Metaverse and pave the way for a technologically proficient generation dismantling existing barriers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This article is authored by Piyush Gupta, CEO, VOSMOS.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON