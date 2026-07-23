From digital access to AI readiness: Why girls cannot be left behind

India is about to make a significant advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is transforming how communities learn, operate, and solve problems in a number of domains, as diverse as schooling, medical care, finance, industrial production, and governance. The IndiaAI Mission, endorsed by the Government of India in March 2024, will allocate over ₹10,300 crore in AI facilities, creativity, training, and accountable AI. The objective is to become a global leader in broad and reliable AI. As of 2025, this objective is transforming India's AI ecosystem in learning, research, administration, and commerce.

AI (AFP)

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Underneath this hope, however, is a crucial question: Who deserves to take part in this new era? India has rightfully concentrated on closing the gender disparity in admission to schools for generations. There has been a noticeable increase in the number of girls enrolling in and staying in school. Nevertheless, accessibility to schooling is hardly sufficient as society shifts from the digital realm to the AI realm. Making sure girls have the knowledge, self-assurance, and opportunity necessary to succeed in a society that is becoming more and more reliant on technology is what follows.

The threat is not that girls are not allowed to attend school. They run the risk of being enrolled in classes but shut out of chances which arise outside of them. The scope of the problem is demonstrated by current data. According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024, released in January 2025, among rural youth aged 14–18 years, girls continue to own smartphones at significantly lower rates than boys. Control, that frequently affects independence of usage, is still extremely biased even though general availability of cellphones has advanced. Additionally, the poll revealed differences in digital proficiency, with boys overall claiming greater expertise with a variety of digital activities.

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{{^usCountry}} These variations might seem insignificant now, yet they could result in significant repercussions in an AI-powered market. Technology firms are hardly the only ones using AI technology. Medical services, farming, banking, schooling, journalism, retail, shipping, and public service are being revolutionised by AI tools. Digital proficiency, judgement, flexibility, and the capacity to collaborate with intelligent technologies will be more necessary for future employment across industries. Virtual discrimination may swiftly turn into financial discrimination within this setting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These variations might seem insignificant now, yet they could result in significant repercussions in an AI-powered market. Technology firms are hardly the only ones using AI technology. Medical services, farming, banking, schooling, journalism, retail, shipping, and public service are being revolutionised by AI tools. Digital proficiency, judgement, flexibility, and the capacity to collaborate with intelligent technologies will be more necessary for future employment across industries. Virtual discrimination may swiftly turn into financial discrimination within this setting. {{/usCountry}}

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The issue is more than just technological availability. It all comes down to having exposure to opportunities. Among India's most notable assets is its population benefit. The nation has one of the globe's biggest young people, providing a rare chance to foster development and prosperity. However, a census dividend is possible only provided youths have the abilities needed in the next industry. While countless girls are left on the sidelines of the technological and AI revolutions, India could lose an immense resource of potential.

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In fact, the advancement of AI increases rather than decreases the value of fundamental human qualities. This is where the subject crosses with one of India's primary academic issues: fundamental reading and math. Before kids can successfully communicate with modern technology, they need to be competent to comprehend, understand, think rationally, and study freely. A child who has difficulty understanding a sentence or solving a fundamental mathematical issue will be unable to profit completely from advanced AI capabilities.

As a result, foundational learning is an essential component of AI preparation. For girls, this bond is especially vital. In numerous fields, girls are still dealing with challenges outside of school settings, such as unequal accessibility to electronic gadgets, home obligations, social constraints, and restricted opportunities for technologically oriented employment paths. Absent conscious action, such obstacles might worsen current imbalances as AI becomes increasingly integrated into daily routines.

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The remedy does not include transforming every child into a coder or AI expert. It is not intended to substitute teachers with computers. Instead, the objective must be to guarantee that every girl gains the trust and skills to interact effectively with technological devices, irrespective of the job she eventually selects.

This necessitates intervention at multiple tiers. Schools have to teach technological and AI proficiency in age-sensitive manners. Educators require instruction and help to utilise developing technology safely and successfully. Community-driven educational centres may help navigate access barriers for females in underprivileged communities. CSR efforts can help build digital platforms and provide opportunities for practical education. Authorities must make certain that gender equality becomes a key goal of India's online learning plan.

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It is also critical to shift people's perspectives. Technology should not be perceived as a male realm. Girls’ ought to think of themselves as inventors, developers, investigators, business owners, and visionaries suited to defining the next generation of AI. India offers the potential to show that technology growth and societal integration are compatible. However, this will necessitate a shift from limited emphasis on gadgets and connection to a larger goal of competence, trust, and engagement.

The AI revolution will surely change the future. The concern is whether it will exacerbate or mitigate current inequities. If India wants to establish an equal, inventive, and internationally viable monetary system, it is unable to tolerate a fresh technological gender divide. Providing that girls are ready for the era of AI is more than just an issue of equality. It is a financial constraint, a moral obligation, and a long-term commitment in a country.

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India has no choice but to create a fresh digital gender gap if it is to become a worldwide leader in AI. Making sure girls are ready for the AI era is not only a fairness issue; it is also a national growth imperative, a monetary requirement, and a stake in India's long-term prosperity. In the end, if every child, particularly girls, has a fair chance to study, invent, and manage in an intelligence-driven society, it is going to decide how successful India's AI trip is, rather than just the capacity of its robots.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sunita Gandhi, founder & president, DEVI Sansthan (Dignity Education Vision International).