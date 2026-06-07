In the age of AI, India must raise ‘reimagineers’

Ask a child at the dinner table: “If your eyes were at the back of your head, what are three things you could do that you cannot do today?”

Artificial Intelligence

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Then wait.

After the imaginative responses, ask another question: “How could you achieve those same things even though your eyes are in the front?”

In negotiating that constraint, the child invents. They adapt. They search for alternatives. What is being exercised is not recall, but mental flexibility.

That distinction matters deeply to India’s future in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Across the world, governments and corporations are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, advanced computing and digital ecosystems. The promise is productivity, innovation and competitive advantage. The anxiety is displacement of skills, jobs and relevance and those fears are real.

In this climate, parents naturally ask what their children should learn. Should they code? Master emerging software? Compete with machines at their own game?

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{{^usCountry}} The question itself may be misplaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The question itself may be misplaced. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Machines will outperform humans at efficiency. They will process information faster, execute routine tasks more accurately and retrieve knowledge instantly. Competing with machines on speed or memory is neither realistic nor strategically sound. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Machines will outperform humans at efficiency. They will process information faster, execute routine tasks more accurately and retrieve knowledge instantly. Competing with machines on speed or memory is neither realistic nor strategically sound. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The enduring human advantage lies in imagination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The enduring human advantage lies in imagination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For much of the last century, education systems were organised around knowledge transmission. Information was scarce. Memorisation had economic value. Accuracy determined opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For much of the last century, education systems were organised around knowledge transmission. Information was scarce. Memorisation had economic value. Accuracy determined opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Today, information is abundant. Generative AI systems can draft essays, analyse data and synthesise research in seconds. When knowledge becomes widely accessible, possession of it ceases to differentiate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today, information is abundant. Generative AI systems can draft essays, analyse data and synthesise research in seconds. When knowledge becomes widely accessible, possession of it ceases to differentiate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What becomes scarce is the ability to frame better questions, reinterpret constraints and design new solutions and most importantly question what AI produces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What becomes scarce is the ability to frame better questions, reinterpret constraints and design new solutions and most importantly question what AI produces. {{/usCountry}}

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In such a world, the individual trained only to execute predefined tasks risks obsolescence which is why I have predicted 50% of today’s jobs will be obsolete in few years. The individual capable of reframing problems and reimagining solutions will retain relevance because the number of new job roles requiring these skills will be 50% more than the jobs that agents will take over.

India’s demographic dividend will depend not merely on the size of our youth population, but on how they think. If AI democratises technical execution, economic value will increasingly accrue to those who apply technology creatively and responsibly.

This requires a shift in mindset. From producing conventional engineers to cultivating what might be called ‘reimagineers’.

Engineers operate within established parameters. Reimagineers question those parameters. They are comfortable with ambiguity. They ask whether a constraint can be redefined rather than simply accepted.

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The implications are systemic.

Curriculum reform must extend beyond adding coding modules or digital literacy. Pedagogy must prioritise inquiry, debate and problem-based learning. Assessments must reward reasoning rather than recall alone. Teacher preparation must equip educators to facilitate exploration, not merely deliver content.

Such reform will take time.

Children do not have that luxury.

The responsibility, therefore, begins at home.

When parents respond immediately to every question, the instinct is generous. Yet instant answers often narrow the space for independent thought. A deliberate pause widens it. That pause allows doubt, exploration and original thinking to emerge.

Encouraging children to question AI-generated responses, improve upon them and persist through difficulty cultivates habits that automation cannot replicate. Constructive struggle strengthens imagination.

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This is not an argument against rigour. Foundational knowledge remains essential. But knowledge without imagination will not suffice in an economy where procedural competence is increasingly automated.

As AI becomes more accessible and execution more democratised, differentiation will shift toward interpretation, ethical judgment and creative application. Nations, educators and parents who recognise this early will prepare their young not merely to use technology, but to shape it.

India’s long-term strength will not be determined solely by the scale of its AI investments. It will be determined by whether it raises its youth army capable of reframing problems, not merely solving them.

The future will not belong to the fastest executor.

It will belong to the boldest ‘reimagineer’.

And that transformation may begin in the quiet pause between a child’s question and an adult’s answer.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vineet Nayar, founder-chairman, Sampark Foundation and former CEO, HCL Technologies.

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