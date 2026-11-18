Quantum technology is often discussed through the lens of future computing power. The more immediate question for India, however, is whether research can be converted into dependable hardware, skilled people and usable applications. That conversion requires more than isolated laboratories. It needs shared facilities where researchers, students, start-ups and established companies can build, test and compare technologies under realistic conditions. Quantum Hub

India’s National Quantum Mission provides the strategic framework. Its four technology areas—quantum computing, communication, sensing and metrology, and materials and devices—are supported by thematic hubs intended to advance research, skills, entrepreneurship and industry participation. A university-based Quantum Hub should not duplicate that architecture. Its value lies in extending it: widening access to specialised equipment, generating trained manpower and helping promising prototypes move towards validation.

Quantum hardware has an unusually high barrier to entry. Superconducting systems, for example, require cryogenic environments, precision instrumentation, specialised control electronics and long operating cycles. For a young company or research group, access to such infrastructure can determine whether an idea is tested in India or sent abroad—if it is tested at all.

A useful hub would, therefore, operate as an open, technology-agnostic reference facility. It should allow different chips, components and control systems to be mounted, characterised and benchmarked rather than locking users into one vendor or architecture. This is especially important while India is still building capabilities across the supply chain, from quantum materials and microwave components to packaging, cryogenics and processors.

The objective should not be to claim a fully indigenous quantum computer prematurely. It should be to create the conditions in which indigenous components can be evaluated rigorously, compared with global standards and improved. Reliable measurements, reproducibility and sustained operation matter more than headline qubit counts.

Infrastructure alone will not create a quantum ecosystem. India also needs engineers and scientists who understand how physics, electronics, materials, software and systems engineering fit together. Academic programmes should, therefore, move beyond theory and expose learners to device integration, calibration, control, error correction and application development.

A balanced talent pipeline could include a two-year master’s programme, short courses for working professionals and work-integrated learning for engineers transitioning from adjacent fields such as radio-frequency systems, photonics, semiconductors and communications. School outreach also has a role, but it should focus on scientific literacy and realistic career pathways rather than portraying quantum technology as an instant solution to every computing problem.

For industry, the hub can offer access to equipment, technical mentoring and independent testing. Incubation may be one function, but it should not define the entire institution. A hub must also serve researchers, established companies and public-sector users, creating a neutral meeting point for collaboration across the ecosystem.

The strongest contribution a Quantum Hub can make to the National Quantum Mission is practical and measurable. It can provide shared testbeds for mission-linked research, help validate components developed by Indian teams, train people for the four mission verticals and connect laboratories with manufacturers and application sectors.

It can also support work on quantum-safe systems. Banks, stock exchanges, defence organisations and critical infrastructure operators need to assess which data and systems may remain vulnerable over long time horizons. Work on post-quantum cryptography, migration planning and pilot demonstrations can proceed alongside the development of quantum computers; it need not wait for large, fault-tolerant machines.

Collaboration should be the governing principle. India does not need disconnected centres competing for the same limited pool of expertise and equipment. It needs interoperable facilities, shared protocols, transparent benchmarking and clear routes for researchers and companies to access national capabilities. A university hub should align its programmes with the Mission’s thematic hubs and technical groups while retaining the flexibility to explore complementary technologies, including superconducting, photonic, trapped-ion and neutral-atom approaches.

The case for a Quantum Hub is persuasive only if access is genuinely open and performance is independently assessed. Success should be measured through the number and quality of components tested, uptime of shared equipment, trained personnel, industry projects, peer-reviewed results, prototypes advanced and technologies transferred—not by publicity or the cost of imported machinery.

There are also risks to manage. Quantum systems remain technically immature, capital-intensive and uncertain. Public and institutional investment should be staged against clear milestones, with realistic expectations about commercial timelines. Claims about healthcare, aerospace or optimisation should be framed as research opportunities until they are demonstrated at relevant scale.

India has an opportunity to participate in the quantum transition early enough to shape it. The National Quantum Mission establishes direction; a network of credible, accessible Quantum Hubs can supply the practical layer of skills, infrastructure and validation. If designed as shared national assets rather than institutional showcases, such hubs can help India move from importing complex systems to understanding, testing and eventually building more of the quantum technology stack at home.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Iven Jos, director, MAHE-MIT, Bengaluru.