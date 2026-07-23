India's doctoral education must evolve for the age of AI

Last week, IIT Hyderabad's director announced plans for a product-based PhD degree. A month ago, IIT Kharagpur has launched India's first fully structured innovation and product-centric doctoral programme aimed at transforming job-seekers into job-creators.

Artificial intelligence. (Thinkstock)

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At first glance, these may appear to be academic reforms.

In reality, they may be early adaptations to a world where knowledge itself is becoming abundant.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerates discovery, the value of researchers may increasingly lie not in generating more information but in deciding what problems deserve solving, which solutions deserve trust, and how innovation can serve society.

The PhD was born in an era when humanity struggled to produce knowledge. It is now entering an age where knowledge may be produced faster than we can absorb it.

The doctorate of the future may, therefore, be judged not merely by the papers it publishes, but by the problems it helps solve.

For generations, the highest aspiration of a PhD scholar was straightforward: Discover something new and publish it. A successful doctorate culminated in journal papers, conference presentations, and citations that expanded humanity's collective understanding of the world.

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{{^usCountry}} That model served science extraordinarily well. Many of today's technologies emerged from curiosity-driven research conducted decades earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That model served science extraordinarily well. Many of today's technologies emerged from curiosity-driven research conducted decades earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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But the world confronting today's researchers is fundamentally different.

The climate crisis is intensifying. Cities are overheating. Health care systems are under pressure. Water resources are becoming stressed. Agricultural productivity faces growing uncertainty. Nations increasingly compete through their ability to transform ideas into solutions.

In such a world, the question facing research institutions is no longer simply, "What new knowledge can we generate?"

It is increasingly for the governments, "How can knowledge solve real-world problems?"

The initiatives emerging at IIT Hyderabad and IIT Kharagpur recognise a reality that many innovation-driven economies have already embraced: Scientific excellence and societal impact are no longer separate ambitions.

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Traditionally, doctoral research has been evaluated through publications, citations, and academic recognition. Product-oriented doctoral programmes introduce an additional measure: Can research generate a deployable technology, scalable solution, startup, patent, or industrial application?

The distinction may appear subtle, but its implications are profound.

India today does not suffer from a shortage of challenges requiring innovation. Environmental degradation, sustainable agriculture, affordable health care, urban infrastructure, clean energy, water management, and climate adaptation all demand scientific breakthroughs capable of moving beyond laboratories and into everyday life.

The nation needs researchers who can work simultaneously with scientific journals, farmers, hospitals, municipalities, startups, and manufacturing facilities.

In many ways, the future researcher may need to become part scientist, part systems architect, and part entrepreneur.

Technology investor Vinod Khosla recently made a deliberately provocative observation:

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"Every major innovation, whether in AI, biotechnology, or energy is spearheaded by risk-taking entrepreneurs. Large institutions, governments, and policymakers do not lead significant innovations. They play catch-up after founders have shown the path forward."

One may debate the absolutism of that statement. Many transformative discoveries from the internet to GPS and modern biotechnology emerged from publicly funded research and university laboratories.

Yet Khosla's observation highlights an important distinction. Discovery and deployment are not the same thing.

Universities excel at generating knowledge. Entrepreneurs excel at translating knowledge into products, services, and societal change. The challenge for India is that too much of our research ecosystem still rewards discovery while leaving deployment to chance.

This is where product PhDs could become transformative.

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Rather than treating entrepreneurship and innovation as activities that occur after research is completed, they bring them closer to the research process itself. The objective is not to turn every PhD scholar into a startup founder. It is to cultivate researchers who understand how ideas travel from laboratories to markets, from journals to factories, and from scientific possibility to societal impact.

Yet transforming this vision into reality will not be straightforward.

Academic culture continues to reward publications more than translation. Product development requires interdisciplinary collaboration, industry engagement, regulatory expertise, intellectual-property awareness, and access to financing. India's innovation ecosystem remains fragmented across multiple agencies, schemes, and programmes that often operate in parallel rather than as an integrated pipeline.

These are genuine challenges. But they are also solvable ones.

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Every successful innovation ecosystem from Silicon Valley to Israel and South Korea evolved through experimentation, iteration, and learning. Product-oriented doctoral programmes will undoubtedly encounter obstacles. That is not a flaw in the process; it is the process.

More importantly, India possesses unique strengths: A vast scientific workforce, a vibrant startup ecosystem, expanding digital infrastructure, growing industrial ambition, and an abundance of real-world problems waiting for solutions.

The goal should not be to replace traditional PhDs. Fundamental science remains indispensable. Many of humanity's greatest innovations emerged from discoveries whose practical applications were initially unknown.

Instead, India must broaden its doctoral imagination.

The country needs scholars who pursue curiosity-driven science and scholars who pursue solution-driven innovation. It needs papers that expand knowledge and prototypes that expand possibilities.

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The doctoral scholar of the future may increasingly resemble a hybrid figure part scientist, part inventor, part entrepreneur.

Such researchers will still publish papers. But alongside those papers may stand patents, prototypes, startups, climate technologies, medical devices, and solutions capable of improving millions of lives.

The evolution from papers to prototypes is not a departure from science. It is science finding its way into the world.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vijay Kanuru, global entrepreneur in residence, Massachusetts Venture Development Center, Boston and founder, Nanoved Research Foundation.