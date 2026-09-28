Unlocking everyday productivity through intelligent automation

Most productivity losses within organisations do not stem from major system failures. Instead, they arise from everyday inefficiencies such as awaiting approvals, repetitive manual tasks, disconnected workflows, and delays in accessing information. While these challenges may appear minor in isolation, their cumulative impact can significantly affect operational efficiency, turnaround times, and business agility.

Artificial intelligence (Representative)

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As businesses continue to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the need to manage information more effectively has become increasingly important. According to industry estimates, India’s enterprise data management market was valued at $ 3.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $ 12.95 billion by 2034, reflecting the growing importance of document management and workflow digitisation across organisations.

For years, productivity has often been viewed through the lens of workforce performance. However, in many organisations, inefficiencies are embedded within processes rather than people.

Document-heavy environments frequently rely on manual data entry, fragmented systems, paper-based approvals, and disconnected information flows. These operational bottlenecks can slow decision-making, create compliance challenges, and divert employees from higher-value work.

As organisations seek to improve productivity, the focus is increasingly shifting toward identifying and eliminating process friction rather than simply asking teams to do more.

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{{^usCountry}} Across industries, three common challenges continue to impact operational efficiency: Document Processing Delays: Manual handling of invoices, contracts, forms, and business records often slows workflows and creates unnecessary administrative burdens.

Repetitive Tasks: Teams frequently spend valuable time performing routine activities such as data entry, document classification, and information retrieval.

Limited Workflow Visibility: Without clear visibility into how information moves across departments, organisations can struggle to identify bottlenecks, track progress, and maintain process consistency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across industries, three common challenges continue to impact operational efficiency: Document Processing Delays: Manual handling of invoices, contracts, forms, and business records often slows workflows and creates unnecessary administrative burdens.

Repetitive Tasks: Teams frequently spend valuable time performing routine activities such as data entry, document classification, and information retrieval.

Limited Workflow Visibility: Without clear visibility into how information moves across departments, organisations can struggle to identify bottlenecks, track progress, and maintain process consistency. {{/usCountry}}

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These challenges highlight the growing need for intelligent automation solutions that can simplify and streamline everyday operations. At Canon India, we believe productivity is created when information flows seamlessly across an organisation. As businesses become increasingly data driven, the ability to capture, manage, process, and share information efficiently has become a strategic priority. Canon's Office Automation and Business Imaging Solutions portfolio is designed to help organisations modernise document-intensive environments through a combination of advanced imaging technologies, intelligent document management, workflow automation, and managed print solutions. By bringing together digital and physical information flows, organisations can improve operational efficiency while enhancing collaboration, security, and compliance. Complementing these capabilities is Canon's extensive range of AI powered imageFORCE multifunction devices that enable high-speed document capture, secure printing, precision scanning, and seamless integration with digital workflows. Together, these technologies support a more connected and productive workplace.

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Across industries, productivity challenges often originate from document-intensive processes that rely on manual intervention, fragmented workflows, and limited visibility into information movement.

Invoice Processing: Traditional invoice management often involves multiple touchpoints, manual validation, and lengthy approval cycles. Intelligent document solutions help streamline information capture and routing, enabling quicker processing and improved accuracy.

Contract and Document Handling: Businesses today manage growing volumes of contracts, forms, records, and business documents. Modern document management solutions help organisations organise, retrieve, and access information more efficiently, reducing administrative effort and supporting better decision-making.

Workflow Optimisation: Disconnected processes frequently create bottlenecks that impact productivity. By integrating document workflows across departments, organisations can improve visibility, strengthen process governance, and create more efficient operations.

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Across sectors, organisations are increasingly embracing document digitisation and workflow automation to reduce manual effort, improve process consistency, and create more agile ways of working. The result is greater operational efficiency and the ability to respond faster to changing business requirements.

The most effective productivity improvements rarely come from large-scale transformation programmes. Instead, they emerge from addressing everyday inefficiencies that accumulate across departments and workflows.

By reducing manual effort, improving access to information, and streamlining document-intensive processes, organisations can unlock meaningful gains in efficiency and agility without disrupting existing operations.

As businesses continue to digitise, these incremental improvements can scale into significant long-term impact.

Productivity is not a one-time initiative. It is an ongoing process of optimisation.

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As business requirements evolve, organisations need solutions that can adapt alongside them. Intelligent automation and document management technologies enable businesses to continuously refine workflows, improve operational efficiency, and respond to changing needs while maintaining consistency and control.

The organisations achieving the strongest productivity outcomes today are those that recognise information as a strategic asset and invest in technologies that help employees access, manage, and act on that information more effectively.

The organisations that thrive in the future will not necessarily be those that work harder. They will be the ones that remove friction from everyday operations.

By combining intelligent automation, document digitisation, advanced print technologies, and connected workflows, businesses can create environments where information moves seamlessly, decisions happen faster, and employees can focus on higher-value work.

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Enabling this shift is about helping organisations create smarter workplaces through a comprehensive portfolio of document imaging, print, and workflow solutions. By simplifying the way information is captured, managed, and shared, businesses can unlock new levels of productivity, agility, and growth.

This article is authored by C Sukumaran, vice president, Canon India.