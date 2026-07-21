Why AI is redefining higher education

For generations, a university degree represented the gateway to a successful career. Employers sought graduates with strong academic credentials, and universities responded by building programmes that prioritised theoretical knowledge and disciplinary depth. That model, while still valuable, is being reshaped by one of the most transformative technologies of our time. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not merely changing industries; it is changing what it means to be educated. In this new era, knowledge alone is no longer sufficient. The ability to apply that knowledge using emerging technologies is becoming equally important. For example, Rungta University, one of central India's leading skill-integrated universities, has partnered with Microsoft to introduce Chhattisgarh's first B.Tech. degree-integrated Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI & ML) engineering programme featuring super specialisations in Agentic AI and Generative AI. The programme is powered by byteXL's industry-aligned learning ecosystem. The programme is designed to equip students with cutting-edge AI skills, hands-on learning, and industry-relevant expertise aligned with the evolving demands of the global technology landscape.

AI

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The pace of technological change has accelerated dramatically over the past decade. AI, machine learning, cloud computing and data analytics are no longer confined to specialist technology firms. They are influencing healthcare, finance, manufacturing, education, agriculture, media and public administration alike. As AI becomes embedded across sectors, employers are seeking professionals who can understand these technologies, adapt to evolving tools and solve real-world problems rather than simply possess academic qualifications.

This shift presents a challenge for higher education. Traditional curricula are often revised over several years, while technological innovations emerge within months. A student entering university today may graduate into a workplace where the technologies that dominate the industry barely existed when they began their studies. Universities, therefore, face the difficult task of balancing academic rigour with the flexibility needed to keep pace with rapid technological advancement.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most significant developments has been the growing collaboration between academia and industry. Universities increasingly recognise that preparing students for the future requires direct engagement with technology companies, research organisations and employers. Microsoft Collaboration with Rungta University to launch future-ready B. Tech. in AI & ML with super specialisations in Agentic AI and Generative AI is an example that such partnerships enable institutions to incorporate current industry practices into classrooms, expose students to practical applications and ensure that graduates possess skills relevant to an evolving labour market. Rather than replacing traditional education, these collaborations strengthen it by making learning more responsive to contemporary needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most significant developments has been the growing collaboration between academia and industry. Universities increasingly recognise that preparing students for the future requires direct engagement with technology companies, research organisations and employers. Microsoft Collaboration with Rungta University to launch future-ready B. Tech. in AI & ML with super specialisations in Agentic AI and Generative AI is an example that such partnerships enable institutions to incorporate current industry practices into classrooms, expose students to practical applications and ensure that graduates possess skills relevant to an evolving labour market. Rather than replacing traditional education, these collaborations strengthen it by making learning more responsive to contemporary needs. {{/usCountry}}

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This approach also reflects a broader change in educational philosophy. Employers today value graduates who can demonstrate problem-solving ability, teamwork, adaptability and practical experience alongside academic achievement. Project-based learning, internships, hackathons, innovation labs and industry-led mentoring are becoming integral parts of university education because they cultivate skills that cannot be developed through lectures alone. Learning is gradually shifting from memorising information to applying knowledge in dynamic and collaborative environments.

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AI is also transforming the role of educators themselves. Rather than acting solely as providers of information, teachers are increasingly becoming facilitators who help students interpret, evaluate and apply knowledge. With AI tools capable of generating text, analysing data and assisting with research, education is moving towards cultivating critical thinking, ethical judgement and creativity—qualities that remain uniquely human. Universities are, therefore, challenged not only to teach students how to use AI responsibly but also to help them understand its broader social, economic and ethical implications.

For countries such as India, the stakes are particularly high. With one of the world's largest youth populations, India has the opportunity to become a leading supplier of global technology talent. However, this demographic advantage can only be realised if education systems produce graduates whose skills match the requirements of a rapidly evolving digital economy. Investments in emerging technologies, faculty development and curriculum modernisation are therefore investments in the country's long-term competitiveness.

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At the same time, care must be taken to ensure that the enthusiasm surrounding AI does not narrow the purpose of higher education. Universities have always been places where ideas are questioned, knowledge is created and societies reflect on their values. While technical expertise is essential, graduates must also develop communication skills, ethical awareness, interdisciplinary thinking and the capacity to navigate uncertainty. AI may automate many routine tasks, but leadership, empathy, judgement and innovation will continue to distinguish human contribution.

The conversation should, therefore, not be framed as a choice between traditional education and technological training. Instead, the future lies in integrating both. Strong theoretical foundations remain indispensable because technologies will continue to evolve throughout a person's career. What students learn today may change tomorrow, but the ability to think critically, adapt continuously and learn independently will remain relevant regardless of technological disruption.

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Higher education stands at an important crossroads. The question is no longer whether artificial intelligence will reshape universities, but how effectively institutions can respond to that transformation. Those that embrace collaboration, practical learning and continuous curriculum renewal will be better positioned to prepare graduates for an uncertain yet opportunity-rich future. In the age of AI, a degree is no longer the final destination; it is the starting point of lifelong learning in a world where the most valuable skill may simply be the ability to keep learning.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Jawahar Surisetti, vice chancellor, Rungta International Skills University.