Why data literacy matters

We taught our children to read. We forgot to teach them to doubt.

Data literacy (HT file photo)

Every day, our children move through a torrent of feeds, search results, forwarded wisdom and — increasingly — AI-generated text and images polished to look more authoritative than any textbook. The three literacies on which every school system stands — reading, writing, arithmetic — are no longer enough. The ability to interrogate information — to ask where a claim comes from, how it was measured, and who benefits if I believe it — is the fourth foundational literacy of the 21st century. It sits alongside the other three, not beneath them. And we are not teaching it.

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We can hear the objection already. "These children are digital natives! They were swiping screens before they could speak. They navigate this world better than we ever will. And besides, our schools are drowning in syllabus as it is — spare us another fashionable 'literacy'."

However, the evidence demolishes this comfort. Familiarity with the device is not fluency with the truth — growing up beside the sea does not teach you to swim. The OECD's PISA 2018 assessment found that fewer than one in ten fifteen-year-olds across member countries could reliably distinguish fact from opinion. Stanford researchers asked nearly 8,000 students to evaluate online information: 80% could not tell sponsored content from a genuine news story, and two-thirds failed to spot obvious bias. These are not children who cannot read. These are children who have never been taught to interrogate what they read.

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{{^usCountry}} This gap is unsettling and makes the following three things unequivocally clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This gap is unsettling and makes the following three things unequivocally clear. {{/usCountry}}

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First — the stakes are rising, fast. Algorithms already curate what our children see; generative AI now manufactures it. Misinformation travels faster, and looks more convincing, than at any point in human history. And the labour market is sending the same signal: the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 ranks analytical thinking as the single most sought-after core skill, with seven in ten employers calling it essential. Data fluency is no longer a specialism for statisticians. It is the baseline for employment, for citizenship, and for the ordinary judgements of health and money that fill a life.

Second — this literacy cannot be quarantined in the computer lab. A student reads a chart in geography, questions a source in history, interprets an experiment in science, and meets a misleading statistic in a language lesson. Interrogating information is a habit of mind, not a subject; it belongs wherever claims are made. Embedding it across the curriculum normalises the questions that matter most: Where did this come from? How was it measured? What is missing? Who wants me to believe it?

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Third — and this is the genuinely encouraging part — it is teachable, quickly and cheaply. A Stanford field study found that just six 50-minute lessons made high-schoolers twice as likely to spot questionable websites. No elaborate technology is required: short routines for reading graphs in every subject, real and local datasets so analysis feels alive, "lateral reading" — checking a claim against other sources before trusting it — and the discipline of stating one's evidence and one's uncertainty. Frequent, low-stakes practice beats any grand one-off unit.

Nor can anyone plead a missing mandate. The National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023 explicitly call for critical thinking and inquiry over rote memorisation. The policy has moved. The gap — as so often in India — is execution, classroom by classroom, lesson by lesson.

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The goal is not to turn every child into a data scientist. It is to raise discerning citizens who do not merely consume information but question it, weigh it, and act on it. In an economy and a democracy increasingly shaped by data and AI, this is the capacity on which every other capacity rests. The child who has it turns information overload into informed decisions. The child who lacks it becomes the instrument of whoever shouts loudest into the feed.

That is the choice before our schools: Children acted upon by data, or children who act wisely with it. We taught them to read. Now let us teach them to doubt.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rohan Parikh, co-founder and chairperson, Acres Foundation.

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