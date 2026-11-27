Since the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code took effect on November 21, 2025, women may work before 6 am and after 7 pm with their consent, subject to safeguards set by states. A year on, why have so few factories put women on the night shift?

Female factory worker (Shutterstock)

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The reform arrived at a time of high ambition and slow progress on women's participation in manufacturing. India's registered factories employed about 17.4 lakh women in 2024-25, up roughly 6% on the year before, according to the Annual Survey of Industries. But men's numbers grew just as fast, keeping women's share of factory jobs below a fifth. The National Manufacturing Mission aims to lift manufacturing to a quarter of GDP by 2035 and create millions of jobs, much of it in capital-intensive and export industries that run round the clock. Meeting that ambition will take a far larger workforce able to staff every shift, and women are the biggest pool of workers the industry has yet to tap.

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With the law having cleared this path, the barrier now is implementation, where concerns are well known: Safety, and the accompanying cost. However, the more useful question for industry is the reverse: What does it cost to keep women off the night shift, and who pays?

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{{^usCountry}} More women are preparing for factory work: Since 2018, more than 170,000 have trained as automotive apprentices under the government's apprenticeship scheme. Yet they must compete for day-shift roles alone, which limits women's hiring far more than we realise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More women are preparing for factory work: Since 2018, more than 170,000 have trained as automotive apprentices under the government's apprenticeship scheme. Yet they must compete for day-shift roles alone, which limits women's hiring far more than we realise. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond skills, employers value workers they can deploy flexibly, rotating across shifts as production demands. Those workers get the stretch assignments and the route to supervisory roles, which makes them less expendable. A worker who can't do nights loses out on all three.

Industry leaders confirm the pattern. In our research, most firms said that restricting women to a single shift limits flexibility and line balancing, and puts a ceiling on how many women they can realistically hire. Workarounds haven't always held: some firms tried all-women day lines, but running a line for only part of the day left expensive machinery underused, and rotating men in to cover nights caused friction. Without access to nights, firms have little case to hire women at scale, so they hire men who can work all three shifts. When women are given access to night shifts, that ceiling lifts, and not only in auto: a 2025 study of Indian manufacturing by economists at Ashoka University found that when several states relaxed night-shift restrictions, women's employment in large factories rose 13%, with no fall in that of men.

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Production follows customer orders, and staffing needs to flexibly shift with them. But the supply of workers shifts too, and supervisors rebalance lines daily to cover the gaps left by those who quit or don't turn up. Those gaps are persistent: more than 43% of temporary manufacturing workers leave within a year, according to a 2025 TeamLease report, and Deloitte's survey of over 300 plants found the average blue-collar tenure is just 21 months. Absenteeism compounds the churn, and it peaks when firms can least afford it. When skilled workers are scarce, how can factories afford to depend on only half the available pool?

This is where keeping women off nights costs firms most, because women help with exactly these problems. Apart from improving workforce flexibility and widening the pool, women can improve workforce stability. In adjacent blue-collar sectors, a 2024 FSG analysis linked women's participation to 8% higher attendance and 26% lower unplanned absenteeism, and in flexi-staffing data, only 0.75% of women left within their first 30 days, against 4.61% of men.

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Implementation cost is the main barrier. States attach safeguards to women's night work, on transport, CCTV and security, and the policy research group Prosperiti estimates these can make the first woman on a night shift up to 6.6 times as costly as a man, with transport the largest item in its worked example. For workers, the barriers are just as practical: Routes that don't yet reach their villages, and families who need convincing that the journey home is safe.

However, Prosperiti models a small factory starting with no transport at all, and most larger auto firms are not starting there. For larger players, the real cost could be much lower than we think. In our 2024 survey of 45 automotive firms, about 60% of component makers and 86% of vehicle makers already ran transport for all workers. The task is to adapt existing transport systems for women at night. While there is an upfront cost to providing safe transport and the other safeguards compliance requires, that investment pays back. It widens the talent pool and improves workforce flexibility, as above, and safe transport is itself a strong lever for attracting women. In our surveys, women said they would give up as much as a tenth of their income for employer-provided transport.

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Firms that have already made the move see women on all three shifts as essential to the business. In our research, the few that scaled up women's participation had each put women on night shifts in at least one unit. JSW MG Motor shows how: Women make up about 80% of the battery shop at its Halol plant, across all three shifts. The company began with door-to-door transport when it started hiring women on the shopfloor in 2019, then built hostels near the plant as their numbers grew and shifts ran into the night, which let the plant keep women on night shifts while expanding its women workforce. It also invited families in to see the safety arrangements. The lesson is to start with what you have and build on it to put women in the night shift even in one plant, see how it alleviates the burden on workforce deployment, and scale as the workforce grows, while bringing families along and building their trust.

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Others found the barriers smaller than expected. One vehicle maker saw its per-worker cost rise by about 25% in the first six months of putting women on nights, and treated it as an investment in a fuller, more flexible workforce. Today it runs dedicated night buses for women at around 90% occupancy. What helped was mostly practical: Pickup points closer to where women live, door-to-door drops at night, and better use of the transport technology firms already pay for. Most use it only for GPS compliance, leaving rostering and route optimisation untouched; a transport specialist estimated such tools add only 5-7% to transport costs while filling seats and keeping buses on time. For smaller firms that can't carry the cost alone, pooling night routes with neighbouring factories is worth exploring; auto already shows early interest.

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Decisions about night shifts deserve the same full accounting these firms did: the cost of transport and safeguards on one side, and on the other the reliable additional workers a factory gains, the shifts it can fully staff and the absences it can cover. Once both sides are on the spreadsheet, women on the night shift start to look much more appealing.

Putting women in night shifts has gains beyond any one factory, as India wants manufacturing to create jobs at scale and more women in the workforce. The World Bank estimates that closing the gap in women's access to manufacturing jobs could raise India's output by around 9%, and the night shift is a critical enabler towards expanding that access. Every factory that opens nights to women would raise the ceiling on how many it can hire, enough of them doing so would move the needle on women's participation in manufacturing and unlock the multiplier of economic outcomes they bring. Therefore, leaving women out of night shifts costs women, manufacturing industries and the wider economy.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Lakshmi Hiranandani, associate director, Programme Management, Good Business Lab.