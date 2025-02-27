Empowering the girl child with an ecosystem of support

A few years ago, I met Sejal Shinde, a farmer's daughter from Raigad, Maharashtra. After securing a scholarship, she became the first girl in her family to pursue higher education, choosing architecture. During our conversation, Sejal proudly pulled out a photograph of a bus stop she and her friends had constructed in their village, utilizing recycled materials like rubber tires and rubble. They sourced local stone and even convinced the gram panchayat to partially fund the project. Girl child(Freepik)

My work with rural communities has introduced me to numerous girls like Sejal, who are redefining the narrative surrounding the girl child in rural India. However, this transformation extends beyond education; it necessitates the creation of an ecosystem that collectively supports a girl's growth – or as the adage goes, ‘it takes a village to raise a child’.

Girl child empowerment begins with fundamental aspects such as access to clean water and sanitation, extending to things like scholarship and skilling but most importantly, empowering young girls with the ability to dream. To believe that they can break generational cycles of poverty and gender disparity to pursue a life they wish to lead. While this article focuses on the girl child, it is my deep belief that the work done must always be inclusive for all children who need it.

I recall the joy of school girls after the installation of water and toilets in their schools – always separate for girls and boys. The absence of sanitation has far-reaching consequences for many girls – like dropping out school. A 2014 Dasra report revealed that approximately 23 million girls drop out of school annually due to inadequate menstrual hygiene facilities. The Swachh Bharat, Swachh Vidyalaya (SBSV) initiative, prioritising school sanitation, has made progress in providing gender-segregated toilets in 1.2 million government schools since then.

Water scarcity poses another significant challenge. Women are known to bear the primary responsibility of fetching water from distant sources when there is no on-site supply. But when water becomes extremely scarce, the eldest daughters often accompanies their mother, at the risk of missing school. Having access to water at home can thus directly contribute to school attendance. Globally, 1.8 billion people lack on-site water access, and in seven out of 10 households, women and girls fetch the water.

The domino effect of this is deeply concerning, as girls who drop out of school often remain economically inactive. Female youth are more likely to experience economic stagnation compared to their male counterparts, who have higher chances of entering the workforce, according to an ILO-UNICEF study. Empowering young girls through skill development can help break this cycle – potentially catapulting the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) too. By International Monetary Fund’s estimates, India’s GDP could potentially increase by 27% if India can increase its female workforce participation to the same level as men. It is time that we empower our women to wealth generators –not just job seekers. When I met Sir Fazle Abed of BRAC he said something that had a profound effect on me. He said, "If women can manage poverty, they can manage wealth”. Besides, when resources are placed in the hands of women, they are channelled to drive collective, meaningful change. It is encouraging to see that the National Skill Development Mission and initiatives like Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana are training women in rural communities with skills tailored to the local context, empowering them to establish small enterprises. Empowering girls however, has no silver bullet - it demands a multi-pronged approach that includes education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and social justice. Progress in areas like prevention of child marriages and child labour, participation of girls in national arenas for sports etc. significantly support mind-set change. But perhaps the most powerful is the testimony of lived examples. Take Vidya Kule, for example – a widow who transformed her life by becoming a trained health volunteer (Swades Mitra) and a champion for TB eradication, eventually leading to her election as the village sarpanch. Or Vaishali Shinde, who, despite her humble beginnings in a small Raigad hamlet, now manages the Italian menu at a popular Pune restaurant, inspiring numerous girls in her village to believe that their circumstances don't define their future. Consider the girls in Jangamwadi, a small village in Raigad, where each house proudly displays the names of the women. Or the Bhint Ghar village in Surgana, Nashik that has painted all their homes pink as a proud statement of . – women power! What is most valuable is the decision was made by the entire village. Can you imagine how this powerful act can bolster the confidence of young girls, inspiring them to see themselves as equal stakeholders in society? Jangamwadi and Bhint Ghar demonstrate that empowering girls goes beyond policies and programs; it requires a cultural shift that values women in all aspects of society.

This article is authored by Zarina Screwvala, co-founder, Swades Foundation.