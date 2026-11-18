Most non-profit organisations working with women and girls in India say it takes three to five years to demonstrate meaningful change on the ground. The median organisation can sustain its work for only six months without additional funding. The median grant takes seven and a half months to move from application to disbursement. Working women (Shutterstock)

These figures come from Dasra's latest report, Funding Her Future based on a survey of 169 organisations working with women and girls across India. They point to a question beneath the familiar debate about how much India invests in gender equity: Does the way we fund this work match the change we expect it to deliver?

Over time, India has made important strides. According to the National Statistics Office, the female gross enrolment ratio in higher education stands at 30.2, compared with 28.9 for males, yet women make up only around a third of entry-level employees. Closing that gap takes more than access. It also involves strengthening women's agency: Their ability to make decisions, exercise leadership, control resources and influence the institutions that affect their lives. That work is slower, and it is where the mismatch between funding and change is sharpest.

Gender-transformative work seeks to address not only whether women and girls have access to opportunities, but also the conditions that shape their ability to benefit from them. A livelihood programme may help a woman earn an income. Whether she can decide how that income is used depends on household dynamics, social expectations and gender norms. These take time to shift.

In our study, 57% of organisations reported using gender-transformative approaches, and 71% identified long-term funding as a priority. Yet only 23% had ever secured a grant lasting longer than five years.

Where organisations have limited runway, delays in disbursement affect their ability to plan activities, retain staff and maintain continuity. Nearly 70% of the organisations surveyed reported operating deficits, and a similar proportion had no reserves. A composite assessment of runway, deficits, reserves and donor reliance classified 46% as highly vulnerable. Only 4% were assessed as financially stable.

More funders did not necessarily translate into greater security. Organisations drawing on a single funding source reported similarly low confidence in meeting their funding needs as those drawing on multiple. Financial vulnerability and difficulty accessing flexible funding were consistent challenges across organisations of all budget sizes.

Among surveyed organisations, 84% reported that combining gender-focused work with livelihoods made funding easier to attract. Livelihood outcomes can be documented within a grant period. Changes in women's decision-making power, leadership and mobility take longer, and rarely show up in output indicators.

This can create pressure to prioritise outcomes that show measurable progress within funding cycles, even when the broader social change organisations seek may take years to emerge. That said, organisations are not resisting measurement. Several described intermediate milestones that track progress before longer-term outcomes become visible: self-reported measures of confidence and decision-making, or whether conversations between mothers and daughters have started to increase. These indicators are imperfect, but they let funders see change as it builds rather than waiting years for an endline.

Organisations led by members of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Denotified and Nomadic Tribe communities draw on international donors, domestic foundations and government in almost identical proportions to other organisations. How they reach that funding differs. They rely more on networks (59% compared with 44%) and on quantitative evidence (75% compared with 60%), and far less on individual champions (10% compared with 20%).

They are also more likely to want support accessing independent evaluation (31% compared with 17%), yet less likely to have used it (18% compared with 32%). This gap may reflect differences in access rather than differences in demand for evaluation support. Scheduled Caste-led organisations also reported a median budget of ₹99 lakh, against ₹1.6 crore across the sample.

Among organisations undertaking gender-transformative programmes, international donors accounted for 37% of reported budgets, domestic philanthropic foundations for 28%, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) for 17%. Among organisations with gender-neutral programmes, CSR accounted for 30% of reported budgets. International donors and domestic foundations together account for nearly two-thirds of reported budgets among organisations working on gender-based violence.

In other words, the work most directly concerned with agency, leadership and representation is the work least supported by CSR, and most reliant on international funding that is becoming harder to access.

This creates both a vulnerability and an opportunity. Three priorities stand out. First, to invest in work that helps women translate access into agency, building on India's investments in self-help groups, financial inclusion, livelihoods and local governance. Often this is a design choice inside programmes already being funded. Second, to strengthen support for organisations addressing gender-based violence. Third, to invest in research, learning and evaluation, particularly in areas where change unfolds gradually and is harder to measure. Most importantly, funders can examine not only what they fund, but how they fund. That means longer, more flexible grants, disbursed faster.

India's investments in women and girls have expanded access to education, livelihoods and opportunity. With women accounting for nearly half the population, whether that access turns into agency will shape India's progress towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Today, the outcomes many organisations value most — agency, leadership and safety — remain among the hardest to fund. Closing that gap depends less on how much philanthropy commits than on whether its practices give the work enough time to succeed.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Prachi Pal, manager and Taanya Kapur, analyst, Dasra.