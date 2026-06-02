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Scorching inequality - How heatwaves are hitting India’s blue-collar women hardest

This article is authored by Ankita, FPM scholar, IMI Delhi.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 01:22 pm IST
By Ankita
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By mid-May 2026, summer had already turned unforgiving. Extreme heat has already been evidently felt across the parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Orissa where temperatures ranging from 47°C to 51°C were recorded weeks ahead of seasonal timeline, as reported by India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, IMD has issued warning of anomalously higher days of heatwave across northern, central, eastern and northwestern regions of India. Heatwaves are now seasonal reality which was earlier an event. However, the geography of this crisis now extends far beyond India’s traditionally heat-prone areas. From the agricultural belts of Punjab and Haryana to humid tea estates of Assam, rising temperatures are increasingly reshaping not only how but also whether millions of women can participate in work without hindrance.

Heatwave (PTI)

For India’s blue-collar women, the climate crisis is no longer a distant environmental concern rather it is a seasonal economic shock. Across the nation, several women sustain livelihoods via informal occupations like agricultural labour in Punjab’s wheat fields and Bihar’s paddy farms, tea plantation work in Assam, brick-kiln labour along the Gangetic plains, construction work in cities like Nagpur, street vending in Delhi and Ahmedabad, and garment stitching in Tamil Nadu. Also, they are earning their livelihood via home-based activities such as bidi rolling, tailoring, and food processing often in poorly ventilated spaces. All these occupations share one common defining feature that, they are highly exposed to heat and poor working conditions.

As per the report of Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change 2025, India has lost approximately 247 billion potential labour hours in 2024 due to excessive high temperature which is equivalent to 419 hours per person, and which is also124% higher in comparison to the 1990s baseline. This associated economic loss of income is projected to be approximately $94 billion. Notably, the two sectors particularly agriculture and construction where women are disproportionately concentrated at the lowest end of the wage structure has suffered loss of 66% and 20% respectively of the total lost hours.

However, there are models which demonstrates the effective intervention by government has resulted in minimising the financial impacts. SEWA’s parametric heat insurance programme, developed jointly by Swiss Re and Climate Resilience for All, marks as the most significant advancement model for safeguarding the vulnerable workers as it covered more than 50,000 individuals across 22 districts of India, with 92% receiving payouts to offset income loss during extreme heat, which accumulated to approximately 2.92 crore. But still there is need to address this issue considering the women at the epicentre as they suffer from biological and physical constrains.

This issue persistently leads to a broader structural concern, and it has also been highlighted by the United Nations in FAO Report of 2024- The unjust climate: Assessing multidimensional poverty and climate vulnerabilities in rural India as it mentions that in India a significant proportion of agricultural policies and climate policies fails to address gender and climate vulnerability. And the probable reason could be that in India, policy benefits often flow through land ownership records and formal employment structures pathways which generally excludes a vast majority of informal women workers.

The discussion is clear and it is to recommend; Heatwaves must be officially integrated into disaster management in a way so that this event could be recognised and compensate income losses suffered by women in informal setup as well. And in addition to this, the Labour regulations must enforce heat-safe working conditions, including rest breaks, water access, and flexible working hours proactively. Perhaps this, microfinance institutions need to incorporate climate-contingent repayment mechanisms. Climate finance should also be leveraged to subsidise insurance products tailored for informal workers. Most importantly, adaptation strategies must be redesigned to reach those outside formal systems. India’s climate discourse does majorly focus on emissions, infrastructure, and energy transitions which are critical, but resilience must also be measured at the level of livelihoods and gender also. A climate strategy which does not account for these real issues is not merely fundamentally incomplete but prone to the risk of institutionalising inequality in a warming world.

As India encounters hotter future, safeguarding blue-collar women can no longer remain a peripheral welfare concern rather it must be central to climate policy, labour protection, and financial resilience so that these women can survive the rising heat with dignity, security, and economic protection.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ankita, FPM scholar, IMI Delhi.

 
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