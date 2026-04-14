Women in the workforce: Moving the dialogue from centre to states

State financing plays a key role in driving economic growth at the sub-national level. While much is spoken about the state-centre relationship with respect to the devolution of funds, there is relatively less emphasis on the gender inclusivity of the funds. This policy brief summarises the role of centre to state financing in India, and examines the critical aspect of public finances from a gendered lens. The policy brief stems from a roundtable discussion that gathered policymakers, academicians, and practitioners together to discuss and ideate how state finances can be more gender inclusive. The key insights that emerged from the discussion was that while India has made positive strides in its legislations and policies that has improved women empowerment over the years, there is scope for more to be achieved in the future. India needs to improve and scale its gender budgeting, and it should empower participation of women in top political leadership positions that understand women issues better, so that funds can be allocated in sectors and schemes that address the needs of women. Last, it is important that women enter into productive sectors, away from agriculture. Hence, state financing should be allocated accordingly to enable the transition of women from agriculture to manufacturing and services.

Gender Equality(Pixabay)

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This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Cledwyn Fernandez, Shabana Mitra and Nency Agrawal, ICRIER.

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