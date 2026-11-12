Pakistan, like other former European colonies in Asia and Africa, saw the army overthrow emerging republics. Due to the colonial empire's divide and rule policy, one population (usually a minority) was given precedence in army recruiting. This created an ethnically imbalanced Army dominated by a few regions that saw democracy as a threat. From Pakistan to Sierra Leone, ethnically imbalanced militaries killed democratic republics. India also had an ethnically imbalanced army but overcome it without outside help. The Indian National Congress and early leaders like Nehru and Ambedkar were vigilant and careful regarding army regional imbalance, which made this success feasible.

India’s civil-military relations and democratic success (Representative Image)

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As India's pre-Independence foreign minister, Jawaharlal Nehru urged the defence secretary to restructure the Army. Calcutta's communal riots (1946) made colonial administrators wary of this proposal. To defend India's fledgling democracy, Nehru advocated diluting the martial classes, which were mostly from Punjab and a few other locations, and opening the Indian Army to all Indians.

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Why was the Indian Army ethnically imbalanced? A sepoy rebellion by Indian soldiers in the British Indian Army in 1857 threatened the British Empire in India. The colonial government used every repressive means to quell the insurrection. To prevent such mutinies in future, the British Empire halted recruiting from Hindi-speaking north India. They recruited from British-loyal Punjab and NWFP, freshly acquired provinces. The British created the term martial class, referring to classes with superior martial skills. Class here means religious and ethnic groups. This martial class theory suggests that Jats, Jat Sikhs, Dogras, Muslims, and Gorkhas are better soldiers than Hindi-speaking people. The British Indian Army, therefore, became ethnically imbalanced, with most soldiers from Punjab. The British constructed ethnically imbalanced forces in other colonies, such as Sunni-dominated Iraq. This ethnically imbalanced army killed fledgling democracies soon after independence. To maintain power against a rising democratic majority, minority-controlled militaries destroyed fledgling democracies.

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{{^usCountry}} After British rule ended in 1947, nearly 70% of Indian Army officers belonged to a few provinces and martial classes. Most senior Indian army officers were Punjabi. Internally cohesive armies are more prone to intervene in politics, according to Morris Janowitz. Many countries like Pakistan experienced this. Numerous countries, notably Singapore, kept troops from their previous colonial empires until the local situation was rebalanced to prevent military takeovers and protect home democracy. India had a different approach and did not rely on British forces to defend democracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After British rule ended in 1947, nearly 70% of Indian Army officers belonged to a few provinces and martial classes. Most senior Indian army officers were Punjabi. Internally cohesive armies are more prone to intervene in politics, according to Morris Janowitz. Many countries like Pakistan experienced this. Numerous countries, notably Singapore, kept troops from their previous colonial empires until the local situation was rebalanced to prevent military takeovers and protect home democracy. India had a different approach and did not rely on British forces to defend democracy. {{/usCountry}}

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What saved India's democracy from military rule? The country avoided an Army coup for three main reasons. Inheritance, the Indian National Congress, and India's original senior leadership are these three causes. During British withdrawal, India inherited better than Pakistan. Unlike Pakistan, India inherited government institutions, political capital, larger financial reserves, and many trained workers from British India. Pakistan received a huge refugee influx. Because Pakistan inherited British India's north-western boundary problem and managed its eastern border with India, the situation worsened.

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In his 1941 book Thoughts on Pakistan, BR Ambedkar argued that India should support division because it would benefit the nation. Since India will inherit a less ethnically imbalanced army and Pakistan a Punjab-dominated one, Partition would help create a safe army. The Indian Army’s ethnic cleavages like Hindu Jats and Sikh Jats and the presence of Nepalese Gorkha troops made army safe in India.

Since 1885, the Congress Party has achieved party institutionalisation nationwide. However, the Muslim League was unpopular in Pakistan. It was a popular Muslim party in Bombay and Bihar which would remain in India. This unpopularity prevented the Muslim League from establishing strong social links in Pakistan. The INC had governance experience which gave India political stability after independence. Only winning the 1945-46 election gave the League little administrative experience.

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Second, the INC's top leadership recognised the Army's need for changes. Soon after Independence, they addressed the army's ethnic imbalance. The League had a narrow view. Jinnah sectarianised it by saying the Congress wants to decrease Muslim presence in the Army. As Pakistan faced India in the east and Afghanistan in the west, Army reforms grew harder.

India's top leadership took several attempts to prevent an Army collaboration against the civilian rule. India rebalanced its Army internally first. India had fixed-class Army infantry battalion organisation with four racially coherent companies and at least two separate ethnic groupings' companies. A Punjab Regiment battalion would have two Sikh and two Dogra companies. This system was necessary to hinder Army takeover.

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India’s senior leadership made two attempts to diminish the military high command's stature. India had a weak defence department and a powerful commander-in-chief who was in the governor general's cabinet and superior to other military services leaders before Independence. In 1947, the defence minister replaced the commander-in-chief in the cabinet. In 1955, the commander-in-chief was demoted to Chief of the Army Staff, equal to other service chiefs. Third, India limited top Army chiefs' terms. Many retired commanders were sent on long diplomatic missions away from India, which was crucial. Last, India's senior leadership took the symbolism of who will reign seriously. Jawaharlal Nehru made the commander-in-chief's New Delhi home the prime minister's official residence.

India's coup prevention is unmatched in the Third World. India repaired its British-era racially imbalanced Army without outside help. Besides India's legacy from British India, the organised party system of the INC and India's senior leadership made this feat feasible. Democracy in Pakistan collapsed due to the absence of these factors.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Mohammad Rizwan, assistant professor (ad-hoc), Department of Political Science, RDM College, Patliputra University, Patna.