India's G20 presidency: A watershed moment in crypto regulation

In the annals of global diplomacy, India's tenure at the helm of the G20 presidency will be remembered as a period of significant milestones and transformative initiatives. From spearheading discussions on sustainable economic growth, championing the cause of the global south to the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, India's leadership has been both eventful and impactful. One of the most noteworthy outcomes of this presidency has been the comprehensive discourse on the regulatory approach towards cryptoassets. The creation of the Synthesis paper in collaboration with the IMF and FSB was the culmination of year-long discussions.

Cryptocurrencies

Historically, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) operated in silos, focusing on regulation and macrofinancial stability, respectively. However, under India's G20 presidency, a landmark initiative was undertaken to amalgamate the expertise of these two key institutions. The objective was clear: to craft a holistic regulatory framework for crypto assets that seamlessly integrates both regulatory and macrofinancial considerations. This unified approach is a testament to India's drive to ensure that there are global frameworks in place where the crypto industry evolves in a manner that is both sustainable and in harmony with financial stability.

The Synthesis paper underscored the importance of safeguarding monetary sovereignty. In a world where cryptoassets like Bitcoin are gaining traction, the directive against their legalisation as legal tender is significant. This stance is not merely a protective measure for traditional financial structures but also ensures that governments retain their regulatory powers over their respective currencies.

Another pivotal guideline emphasised is the need for issuers of crypto assets to be both licensed and registered. This not only ensures the legitimacy and credibility of these issuers but also maintains a certain baseline standard in the volatile world of crypto assets. It fosters trust among users and investors, ensuring that they are transacting in a safe and regulated environment.

A significant principle introduced is the equitable treatment of “similar activities and risks”. This means that if two activities pose the same risk, they should both be met with the same regulatory action. Such a stance ensures fairness and consistency in the world of crypto, setting a precedent for other financial instruments in the future.

Amidst the cacophony of speculations regarding potential crypto bans, the synthesis paper offers a resounding clarification: no blanket ban on cryptoassets. Recognising the challenges of implementing a blanket ban on such a widespread and popular asset, the discussions have instead leaned towards effective regulation and security.

Ajay Seth, the secretary of the department of economic affairs, shed light on India's perspective during the G20 leaders' summit. He emphasised that India's policy decisions would be significantly influenced by the risk assessment framework established by the G20. He said that the Synthesis Report recommendations would be studied and, in due course, decisions would be made tailor made for India’s unique socio-economic fabric.

India's tryst with cryptocurrency has been a roller-coaster ride. From enjoying a burgeoning crypto industry to grappling with challenges like high taxes, shadow bans on banks working with crypto companies, and crypto coming under PMLA, the journey has been eventful. From thriving in a rapidly expanding crypto sector to navigating hurdles such as high taxes, shadow bans on banks working with crypto companies, and the inclusion of cryptocurrency under the purview of PMLA, India's crypto journey has been eventful. However, the synthesis paper's recommendations indicate a potential paradigm shift. While the central bank's advocacy for a crypto ban did create ripples, the government's stance, is a more practical, one that leans towards strict regulation rather than prohibition.

This year's G20 was not just a diplomatic event; it was a resounding win for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The deluge outside seemed to cleanse the air, heralding a new era of financial diplomacy and cooperation. The world's eyes now turn to the next steps at the G20 finance ministers and Central Bank governors meeting scheduled for October 2023 in Morocco where the next steps for global crypto regulation will crystallise.

This article is authored by Rajagopal Menon, vice president, WazirX.

