Law that could follow Indians wherever they go

In prior decades, non-resident Indians (NRIs) thought that leaving the country solved all legal problems they had in India; this is no longer true. Legal issues from India now travel internationally since India has enforced extradition treaties and grown its international cooperation. India currently has extradition treaties in place with over 40 countries, including but not limited to the UK, United Arab Emirates, Canada and the US. These treaties enable Indian authorities to request the extradition of an individual who has been accused or convicted of a crime. Many NRIs believe that a civil dispute (property-related disputes) is not a matter of worry; however, a civil dispute can escalate into an international and criminal proceeding against you.

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The Extradition Act, 1962, is what allows criminal offenders to be extradited from one country to another when it involves an offence for which there is at least 12 months' imprisonment (under Indian or foreign law) if found guilty. This relatively low bar means that the potential offences are numerous. The Extradition Act gives the Indian central government the authority to make extradition requests from other countries, and also gives the Indian central government the ability to arrest persons provisionally, on the request of a foreign nation in an urgent situation. The Extradition Act Section 22 permits the arrest and extradition of fugitives who committed crimes in India even if they remain outside Indian territory.

The Extradition Act works together with the 1973 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) under India's criminal justice system. For NRIs, this is a potentially serious scenario: If someone files a complaint against an NRI in India, and a non-bailable warrant is issued in connection with that complaint, that warrant may serve as the basis for an extradition request from India.

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{{^usCountry}} There have been several instances where a family argument developed into an international lawsuit. Take, for example, a disagreement over the ownership of a piece of property that includes cheating allegations (Section 420 IPC) or criminal breach of trust allegations (Section 406 IPC). As soon as the matter becomes criminal, it becomes an extradition issue. Extradition treaties are based on the principle of dual criminality - the act must be considered a crime in both countries. Indian courts have, on an ongoing basis, placed rigour on the procedures to comply with when dealing with extraditions. In Daya Singh Lahoria v. Union of India (2001), the Supreme Court highlighted that extradition is considered a “valuable right” and, as such, must comply with all necessary statutory protections in order to proceed. In the matter of Milen Ivanov Davranski v. Union of India (2021), the Delhi High Court confirmed that an extradition application may be authorised even where there are live criminal proceedings pending against the accused in India, citing the independent nature of extradition applications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There have been several instances where a family argument developed into an international lawsuit. Take, for example, a disagreement over the ownership of a piece of property that includes cheating allegations (Section 420 IPC) or criminal breach of trust allegations (Section 406 IPC). As soon as the matter becomes criminal, it becomes an extradition issue. Extradition treaties are based on the principle of dual criminality - the act must be considered a crime in both countries. Indian courts have, on an ongoing basis, placed rigour on the procedures to comply with when dealing with extraditions. In Daya Singh Lahoria v. Union of India (2001), the Supreme Court highlighted that extradition is considered a “valuable right” and, as such, must comply with all necessary statutory protections in order to proceed. In the matter of Milen Ivanov Davranski v. Union of India (2021), the Delhi High Court confirmed that an extradition application may be authorised even where there are live criminal proceedings pending against the accused in India, citing the independent nature of extradition applications. {{/usCountry}}

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Recent cases also show that there has been a trend toward courts and governments taking action against fugitives, no matter where they are located. Certain high-profile cases have shown that, whether it’s a financial crime, a divorce, or an offence against an industry regulation, there is likely a good chance that there are even grounds to seek extradition and all other possible avenues have been used. Overall, when seeking extradition from another country, the decision is up to the country’s courts and usually depends on three main factors:

* Human rights conditions

* Guarantees of a fair trial

* Type of crime--political vs criminal

As an example, the UK courts have closely examined India’s prison conditions when considering extraditions. The courts have also shown no hesitation in approving an extradition when the appropriate evidentiary and judicial requirements are met. The biggest problem for NRIs is not realising how serious Indian court proceedings are. A complaint that is dismissed as “routine” in India may still lead to the NRI being forced to do something if not attended to. Many IP4s, such as those relating to divorce or an unpaid cheque, and disputes around property, can very quickly become criminal proceedings, even without the NRI knowing right away.

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The message is very simple: Indian law is no longer restricted to a specific area in terms of how it impacts individuals and businesses around the world today. The Extradition Act, the CrPC and various treaties between India and other countries all work together to make it possible to hold someone accountable across state lines. This is a paradigm shift for NRIs, as ignoring legal notices, FIRs, or summons in India is simply no longer an option. Engaging in early legal action (for example, via anticipatory bail, quashing petitions or negotiating a settlement) can prevent an issue from escalating to the level of requiring extradition.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Varun Singh, founder & managing partner, Foresight Law Offices India.

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