New grammar of India's internal security

The character of internal security is undergoing significant transformation. For much of independent India's history, the country's internal security architecture has been shaped by familiar challenges, terrorism, insurgencies, organised crime, communal violence and cross-border infiltration. These threats remain real and continue to demand sustained vigilance. Yet they no longer capture the full spectrum of risks confronting the Indian state.

Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) personnel (Santosh Kumar /HT)

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The defining feature of today's security landscape is not that traditional threats have disappeared, but that they increasingly intersect with technological change, digital interconnectedness and geopolitical competition. A cyber intrusion may coincide with financial disruption. Organised criminal networks may facilitate extremist financing. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can amplify manipulated content during moments of social sensitivity. Political developments in India's neighbourhood may reverberate through digital networks long before they acquire a physical dimension. Increasingly, internal security is shaped not by isolated incidents but by the convergence of multiple risks operating simultaneously across physical and virtual domains.

Understanding this transformation is important because the future of internal security will depend not only on responding to identifiable threats, but also on navigating an increasingly interconnected risk environment.

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{{^usCountry}} For decades, India's internal security framework was organised around identifiable adversaries. Terrorist organisations, insurgent groups and organised criminal syndicates presented discernible threats against which intelligence agencies, law enforcement and administrative institutions could mobilise. While these challenges remain central, contemporary security risks rarely unfold within such clearly defined boundaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For decades, India's internal security framework was organised around identifiable adversaries. Terrorist organisations, insurgent groups and organised criminal syndicates presented discernible threats against which intelligence agencies, law enforcement and administrative institutions could mobilise. While these challenges remain central, contemporary security risks rarely unfold within such clearly defined boundaries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Today's security environment is characterised by convergence. Cyber vulnerabilities intersect with financial crime. Organised criminal networks may support extremist ecosystems. Digital platforms can accelerate radicalisation, while transnational illicit networks increasingly exploit advances in technology, finance and communication. These developments do not replace conventional security concerns; rather, they complicate them by creating new points of interaction across domains that were once considered distinct. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today's security environment is characterised by convergence. Cyber vulnerabilities intersect with financial crime. Organised criminal networks may support extremist ecosystems. Digital platforms can accelerate radicalisation, while transnational illicit networks increasingly exploit advances in technology, finance and communication. These developments do not replace conventional security concerns; rather, they complicate them by creating new points of interaction across domains that were once considered distinct. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The objective of contemporary adversaries is often less about territorial conquest than strategic disruption. Instead of confronting the state's coercive capacity directly, they seek to exploit institutional vulnerabilities, generate uncertainty, undermine public confidence and impose disproportionate costs through relatively modest interventions. Their success frequently depends not upon military superiority, but upon their ability to exploit the interconnectedness of modern societies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The objective of contemporary adversaries is often less about territorial conquest than strategic disruption. Instead of confronting the state's coercive capacity directly, they seek to exploit institutional vulnerabilities, generate uncertainty, undermine public confidence and impose disproportionate costs through relatively modest interventions. Their success frequently depends not upon military superiority, but upon their ability to exploit the interconnectedness of modern societies. {{/usCountry}}

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India's rapid digital transformation has expanded both opportunity and responsibility. Digital public infrastructure, financial technologies, telecommunications networks, transport systems and online governance platforms have become indispensable to everyday life. Their resilience is therefore no longer simply a matter of economic efficiency or technological innovation; it is increasingly integral to national security. Protecting these interconnected systems has become as important as protecting the physical spaces within which they operate.

The defining challenge for intelligence institutions is, therefore, no longer confined to understanding individual threats in isolation. It increasingly lies in recognising how technology, organised crime, financial systems, regional developments and social vulnerabilities converge to produce complex patterns of risk. Internal security today is defined not only by who threatens the state, but also by what vulnerabilities can be exploited against it.

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If the first transformation concerns the expansion of the security landscape, the second concerns the changing role of information itself. Information has always been central to intelligence work. What has changed is that information has increasingly become a domain in which strategic competition unfolds.

AI has accelerated this shift. Deepfakes, synthetic identities and AI-generated content have substantially lowered the barriers to conducting sophisticated influence operations. Fabricated videos, manipulated audio recordings and coordinated digital campaigns can circulate with extraordinary speed, often reaching millions before their authenticity can be verified. Their significance lies not merely in their technical sophistication, but in their capacity to blur the distinction between authenticity and fabrication.

The objective of such operations is rarely to persuade an entire society to accept a particular narrative. More often, they seek to create confusion, amplify existing social divisions, weaken institutional credibility and complicate informed decision-making. In an information ecosystem saturated with competing narratives, uncertainty itself becomes a strategic instrument.

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India's neighbourhood illustrates the growing importance of this reality. South Asia has evolved into an increasingly interconnected digital ecosystem where political developments seldom remain confined within national borders. Political transitions in Bangladesh, constitutional debates in Nepal, continuing instability in Myanmar and humanitarian crises elsewhere in the region can quickly generate digital aftershocks across social media platforms, encrypted messaging applications and diaspora networks. Narratives travel faster than borders, frequently detached from their original context and amplified through algorithm-driven information systems.

This is not to suggest that neighbouring countries are themselves the source of India's internal security challenges. Rather, it reflects a structural characteristic of the contemporary information environment: Digital information flows rarely correspond to political boundaries. A manipulated image produced outside India may shape public discourse within it, while narratives originating in India may similarly reverberate across the region. Understanding these interconnected information flows is therefore becoming as important as understanding the movement of people, finance or material across borders.

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For a country as large, diverse and digitally connected as India, safeguarding national security increasingly involves safeguarding the integrity of the information environment. Information is no longer merely an object of intelligence; it has become a domain of security.

Every era presents intelligence institutions with a distinct security environment. The contemporary moment is defined less by the emergence of entirely new threats than by the convergence of existing ones in increasingly complex ways. Technology, information, organised crime, regional instability and social vulnerabilities now interact with one another more frequently, creating risks that rarely fit neatly within traditional institutional categories.

The defining challenge of the coming decade is unlikely to be the availability of information. Rather, it will be the ability to distinguish meaningful signals from an ever-expanding volume of data, narratives and digital activity. Strategic advantage will increasingly belong not to those who possess the greatest quantity of information, but to those who can derive the clearest judgement from an increasingly complex environment.

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Technology will undoubtedly remain an indispensable force multiplier. Yet technology alone cannot substitute for analytical rigour, contextual understanding or institutional experience. AI can process vast quantities of information, but it cannot independently interpret social context, political nuance or human behaviour. These remain fundamentally human judgements, informed by experience, professional expertise and an understanding of the societies intelligence institutions are tasked to protect.

Equally important is the growing convergence of responsibilities across institutions. Internal security today extends beyond any single organisation. It increasingly depends upon effective coordination among intelligence agencies, law enforcement, cyber institutions, financial intelligence units, border management organisations and the operators of critical infrastructure. As risks become more interconnected, institutional responses must become correspondingly integrated.

As India's security environment continues to evolve, the Intelligence Bureau, like its counterparts across the world, will operate in a landscape where technological change, information flows and regional developments increasingly intersect with traditional security concerns. The institution's enduring responsibility remains unchanged: to provide timely, objective and actionable intelligence in the service of national security. What is changing is the context in which that responsibility is discharged.

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The measure of an intelligence institution has never been its visibility, but its ability to quietly interpret an evolving security landscape with clarity, discretion and sound judgement. The grammar of India's internal security is changing. Ensuring that its institutions continue to read that grammar with strategic foresight will remain one of the country's foremost national security imperatives.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Tarun Agarwal, policy research fellow, Indian Association of International Studies (IAIS), New Delhi.

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