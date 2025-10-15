Rethinking India’s war on drugs

India stands at a crucial turning point in its decades-long battle against narcotics. Once viewed primarily as a transit route between the world’s notorious drug corridors, the nation now faces a sobering reality — the crisis has seeped into its own streets, schools, and homes. What was once a border-control issue has transformed into a complex domestic challenge, demanding not only stronger enforcement but a more humane, integrated approach. The vision of a drug-free India by 2047 is not merely a political slogan; it reflects an urgent national necessity that ties together public health, national security, and the future of the country’s youth. Stop drug abuse

In recent years India has begun shifting from ad hoc enforcement to a more coordinated national framework. Under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a network of Anti-Narcotics Task Forces has been established across all states and Union Territories, bringing together police, intelligence, customs, and coast guard under one umbrella. This institutional integration marks a significant departure from the past, when fragmented jurisdiction and limited coordination allowed traffickers to exploit loopholes. New digital platforms now enable real-time information sharing, ensuring that enforcement is not only tougher but also smarter. These steps, while technical in nature, reflect a broader philosophy — that the war on drugs must be fought as a unified, national mission rather than a collection of isolated efforts.

Yet the challenge is not limited to supply chains or smuggling routes. The rapid rise in domestic consumption has added a moral and social dimension to the fight. Official figures estimate that nearly seven per cent of India’s population consumes narcotics in some form, a staggering number in a country with a young demographic. The proliferation of synthetic drugs, easy availability through dark web marketplaces, and the use of cryptocurrencies for trade have further blurred the lines between organised crime and everyday society. In this environment, brute enforcement alone cannot stem the tide. What is needed is a strategy that balances the firmness of law with the empathy of care.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and stewardship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the central government’s emphasis on awareness and rehabilitation marks a promising shift in this direction. Campaigns such as the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan have taken the message of prevention to schools, colleges, and communities, reaching millions of citizens and reframing addiction as a public health challenge rather than a moral failing. Parallel to this, the expansion of rehabilitation centres, counselling services, and 24x7 helplines signals a growing recognition that recovery must walk hand in hand with punishment. When an individual is seen not as a criminal but as someone capable of healing, the state’s moral authority becomes stronger, not weaker.

Amit Shah’s balanced model mirrors a deeper transformation in India’s policy thinking. The renaming of the world’s drug-producing regions — from the Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle to the Death Crescent and Death Triangle — is not a mere play on words. It symbolises a shift in narrative from geography to consequence, from trade routes to human lives. By leading this change in global discourse, India positions itself not only as an enforcer but also as a moral voice against the devastating social costs of narcotics.

International cooperation, too, is central to this new phase. With intelligence-sharing agreements spanning dozens of countries, India acknowledges that the drug problem is transnational and technologically sophisticated. Drones, maritime smuggling, and encrypted networks demand responses that are equally agile and innovative. The integration of global intelligence with domestic vigilance ensures that the nation is not fighting a lonely battle but participating in a collective global effort to dismantle the economics of addiction.

Ultimately, the success of this war cannot be measured by the weight of seizures or the number of arrests alone. True progress lies in building resilience — in communities, families, and especially among the youth. Protecting young Indians from the lure of narcotics is not merely about shielding them from harm; it is about unlocking their potential to shape a stronger, more secure, and compassionate nation. A drug-free India by 2047 is, therefore, more than an enforcement target. It is a vision of social renewal, where law, awareness, and rehabilitation converge to build a future rooted in strength, dignity, and hope.

This article is authored by Mukesh Arora, assistant professor, Jindal Global Law School, OP Jindal Global University, Haryana.