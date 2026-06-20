What a bullet train could do for Siliguri

When railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this month that a bullet train would one day carry a passenger from Delhi to Siliguri in roughly six hours down from the nearly twenty it takes today, the room heard a number. What it should have heard was a question. Not how fast, but who gains. The world has been building these machines for 60 years now, and the single most important lesson high-speed rail has taught us is that speed is never neutral. It rearranges geography. The only choice a region gets to make is whether it ends up on the winning side of that rearrangement. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The proposed corridor would run from the capital through Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna before reaching Siliguri the narrow neck of land that is India’s gateway to the entire Northeast and the doorstep to Sikkim, Bhutan, Darjeeling and the eastern Himalaya. It would be only India’s second bullet line, after the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor now under construction and due to begin service in 2027. For a region that has long felt like the end of the line, the prospect of becoming a destination on the country’s fastest railway is genuinely electric. But before Siliguri celebrates, it is worth studying how this story has played out elsewhere.

Start with Japan, which has run bullet trains the longest and, therefore, offers the cleanest evidence. The original Tokaido Shinkansen, opened in 1964, knit together Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka. By the reckoning of the Central Japan Railway Company, whose president set out the figures in an interview with The Worldfolio, those three metros sit on barely a quarter of Japan’s land but hold around 60% of its people and roughly 65 per cent of its economic output. Calling the Shinkansen the spine of the Japanese economy is not a slogan: A modelling exercise summarised by the Centre for Economic Policy Research’s VoxEU column estimates that removing the network would cut national welfare by about 6.5%. A study in the journal Infrastructures found that towns with a bullet-train station grew their populations roughly 22% faster than those without, with some station towns on the northern Tohoku line expanding by about a third.

That is the brochure. Here is the fine print. The same body of Japanese research shows the gains are lopsided. A 2023 paper in the journal Transport Policy, bluntly titled “Double-edged trains,” found that while a one per cent rise in a city’s rail-borne market access lifted its total income by about 0.43%, those benefits concentrated heavily in Tokyo and the already-prosperous hubs and for many smaller cities the measured effect was negligible or even negative. The train made it easier for money and talent to move; it did not guarantee they moved towards the smaller place.

China shows the same double edge at enormous scale. As compiled by Harvard’s Journalist’s Resource, its bullet trains now carry about twice as many passengers each month as all the country’s domestic airlines combined, and a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) attributed 59% of the rise in market potential for connected cities to high-speed rail. Several second-tier cities orbiting Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou genuinely boomed, absorbing firms and workers priced out of the megacities. Yet researchers have a blunt name for what befell many smaller, peripheral towns that got a line but lacked the industrial base to use it. A 2023 analysis of 237 Chinese non-core cities in the journal Cities documented a siphon effect: These towns lost service-sector activity to the bigger city now an hour away, with medium-sized towns caught between two giants faring the worst.

Europe offers the cautionary tale that should be pinned above every planning office. France built the TGV its train à grande vitesse, the continent’s first high-speed network in the early 1980s, and proponents everywhere love to cite Lille, the northern city that reinvented itself around its station at the crossroads of the Paris–London–Brussels triangle. But four decades on, the verdict is sober. A comparative study in the Journal of Transport Geography concluded that faster trains strengthened the regional capital without necessarily lifting the smaller industrial towns around it, and an assessment by the rail group Greengauge 21 noted that in towns such as Le Mans and Tours the main change was that weekly commuters to Paris simply switched to commuting daily. The train did not move the jobs to the province. It made it easier for the province to send its workers to the capital.

None of this comes cheap, and the numbers anchor the stakes. The 508-kilometre Mumbai–Ahmedabad line was originally costed at about ₹1.08 lakh crore; as Swarajya has reported, delays have pushed the likely final figure towards ₹2 lakh crore roughly ₹200 crore for every kilometre of track, before a single train runs. A Delhi–Siliguri corridor would be well over three times that length. Even on optimistic assumptions, this is a multi-lakh-crore commitment of public capital, financed against the future, for one line.

That scale is precisely why who gains the question matters. A bullet train is an accelerant. Poured onto a city with a real engine universities, manufacturing, a deep services sector, an entrepreneurial class, it can ignite a decade of growth. Poured onto a city that is mainly a transit point, it can just as easily turn that city into a place people pass through on the way to spend their money somewhere larger.

This is where Siliguri’s geography becomes its leverage if it is used. The city is not merely a stop; it is the only practical gateway to the Northeast, to the Himalayan tourism economy, to the tea districts, and to cross-border trade with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. A six-hour link to Delhi could pour visitors and business travellers into the eastern Himalaya, lengthen tourist seasons, and let firms place back-offices and logistics hubs in a lower-cost city with sudden national reach. That is the Lille outcome becoming the indispensable crossroads.

But the same line could just as easily let Siliguri’s brightest graduates and most ambitious firms relocate down the track to bigger markets, leaving behind a glittering station and a hollowing economy. That is the siphon.

The deciding factor, in every country that has tried this, has been whether the bullet line arrived alone or as the centrepiece of a wider plan local transport feeding the station, industrial land ready for tenants, skilling programmes, and reasons for capital to stay rather than commute away. Japan’s winning towns paired the Shinkansen with deliberate local development. France’s disappointments largely did not.

So, when the day comes that a train covers Delhi–Siliguri run in six hours, the headline will be the speed. The story, as always, will be written in the years before and after in whether this region treats the bullet train as a finish line, or as a starting gun.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Adarsh Ashok & Aditya Ashok, public policy consultants, Government Advisory.